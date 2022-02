To this point in our voting, the list thus far has included basically many of the same names we saw on last year’s list, just with players claiming different spots on the list. Obviously that is excepting Marcelo Mayer, who was not in the organization at this time last year. We are continuing with that theme this time around, and with a player who made a relatively big jump this year and with potential to make another one on next year’s list. After coming out on the wrong end of a tiebreaker in the last vote, Blaze Jordan snuck through with this vote, becoming our number eight prospect with 42 percent of the votes.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO