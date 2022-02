Looking for a feather in your cap to give your resume an edge over the other candidates? While it's safe to assume that most of your competition will be familiar with Microsoft Office apps and software, not all of them will have an official certificate they can point to. Microsoft offers a huge selection of official certifications and exams, and right now at StackSocial you can get all the training you need in a variety of Office applications for just $30. It does need to be noted, however, that this bundle does not include the actual software itself, just the courses.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO