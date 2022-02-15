ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook settling privacy lawsuit for $90M

By Rebecca Klar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

Facebook will pay $90 million to settle a privacy lawsuit dating back to 2012, according to a proposed settlement filed Monday night.

The preliminary settlement filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ends a decade-long case against Facebook over allegations of the tech giant using “cookies” to track users' internet use even after they logged off the social media platform.

As part of the proposed settlement, Facebook, now under the parent company Meta, also agreed to sequester and delete all the data at issue.

“Reaching a settlement in this case, which is more than a decade old, is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders and we’re glad to move past this issue,” Meta spokesperson Drew Pusateri said in a statement.

The case had been dismissed in 2017, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit revived the lawsuit in 2020.

Facebook appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, but the court declined to hear the company's appeal of the lower court ruling.

If approved, the settlement would be among the top 10 data privacy and data breach class action settlements. That list is currently topped by a previous Facebook settlement for $650 million that a judge approved last year in a class-action lawsuit against the company's facial recognition technology.

Meta is facing another case over its use of facial recognition in Texas. The state filed a data privacy complaint against Meta on Monday over facial recognition technology the company has since ceased using.

A Meta spokesperson called the claims in the Texas suit “without merit” and said the company will “defend ourselves vigorously.”

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower claims the social media behemoth spends the 'bare minimum' on keeping Australian users safe because it can get away with it

Former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen says the company underinvests in safety measures on its platforms in Australia, a parliamentary committee has heard. Ms Haugen - who last year outed Facebook for knowingly using algorithms to promote divisive content - appeared before the committee into online safety on Thursday.
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
coingeek.com

Zuckerberg threatens to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe—why?

It’s been a rough start to the year for Mark Zuckerberg. First, he realized his firm is years behind on blockchain technology and joined Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) in its fight to steal Dr. Craig Wright’s intellectual property. Then Meta missed analysts’ earnings expectations leading to a 26% stock price drop and Zuckerberg losing tens of billions overnight.
BUSINESS
Android Authority

Turned location tracking off? US lawsuit says Google tracked you anyway.

The search giant is also accused of using 'dark patterns' to trick or force users into accepting location tracking. Google has been slapped with a lawsuit in the US over its location tracking. It’s claimed that Google continued to track users despite these users disabling location tracking functionality. Google...
INTERNET
The Independent

Zuckerberg says don’t screenshot your Facebook messenger chats

Mark Zuckerberg has issued a reminder – and an apparent warning – to users of Facebook messenger who screenshot their chats. The Facebook founder and CEO of parent company Meta said in a post on Friday that an update to messenger would notify users if their chat has been screen-shot by another person. “New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message,” Mr Zuckerberg wrote along with a screenshot of a conversation with his wife, Priscilla Chan.“We’re also adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats too,” he added....
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#U S#The U S District Court#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Ninth Circuit#The U S Supreme Court
Fortune

Google’s latest privacy changes could hurt Facebook-parent Meta

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Google’s upcoming privacy changes to its Android mobile operating system could upend the digital ad industry on which companies like Facebook-parent Meta depend. The search giant’s...
INTERNET
The Bold Italic

Facebook Is Now Losing Active Users

It’s a first recorded for the social media giant… ever. The benevolent gloss of Facebook has been completely stripped off over the past decade. Whatever glow is left has been tarnished by the platform’s ability to nearly disassemble democracy, spread misinformation ad nauseam, and take advantage of its contracted workforce. The whole Meta rebranding — the new parent company organized under Facebook that contains its various sister entities, like WhatsApp and Instagram, beneath the same umbrella — didn’t really help mask its dimmed public perception, either.
INTERNET
techacrobat.com

Facebook workers will be now refer to as Metamates: Zuckerberg

The workers of Meta, previously known as Facebook, are soon going to get a new and different name. If you are thinking CEO Mark Zuckerberg desires his workers to be known as Metamates, that’s not right. Along with other things, Zuckerberg has currently created a current motto for the organization, which states, “Meta, metamates, me.” Zuckerberg made the declaration concerning the latest advancements in the organizations together with the moto.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Design Taxi

Google Deals Another Blow To Facebook’s Targeted Ads With New Privacy Changes

When Apple introduced privacy changes to its operating systems, it largely put a stop to tracking users’ information and activity across different apps. This saw many firms struggle to adapt their advertising practices and revenue, most notably Meta, which relies on user-targeted ads. Just recently, the firm reported that Apple’s new changes would decrease Facebook’s sales by a massive US$10 billion, news that saw the social platform wobble.
INTERNET
pocketnow.com

Meta’s Facebook is facing legal issues over facial recognition practices

It seems that Meta loves spending time in courtrooms defending Facebook. Unfortunately, the company keeps getting in trouble thanks to its data collecting practices and privacy issues. The latest issue involves the Texas attorney general’s office, which recently sued Meta’s Facebook, claiming that the social media platform violated state privacy protection by collecting facial recognition data of millions of Texans without their approval.
INTERNET
AFP

'Don't be Google': The rise of privacy focused startups

Google once used the slogan "don't be evil" to distinguish itself from its competitors, but now a growing number of pro-privacy startups are rallying to the mantra "don't be Google". They are taking on Google Analytics, a product used by more than half of the world's websites to understand people's browsing habits. "Google made a lot of good tools for a lot of people," says Marko Saric, a Dane living in Belgium who set up Plausible Analytics in Estonia in 2019. "But over the years they changed their approach without really thinking what is right, what is wrong, what is evil, what is not."
INTERNET
pymnts

Meta’s Facial Recognition Lawsuit May Intensify Privacy Law Discussion

There was a time when online platforms “moved fast, broke rules,” and were rewarded with massive consumer (and financial) growth while encountering limited regulatory pushback, if any at all. This was the case for Meta (formerly Facebook) and Uber, who were able to exploit some regulatory “gaps” because their business models were so novel that they didn´t really fit under the existing frameworks.
LAW
The Hill

The Hill

478K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy