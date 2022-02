Celebrate soulfully through song, dance, stories and stirring displays featuring the work of Black artists across Walt Disney World Resort. At Disney Springs, Motown favorites return alongside jazz, R&B and pop hits, with a line-up of featured musical acts all month long. Serving as the perfect spot to capture commemorative photos of the celebration, the fun continues with new murals and art displays throughout Disney Springs, one of which has been inspired by characters from “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” series, streaming February 23 on Disney+. And at House of Blues Restaurant and Bar, guests can discover a permanent collection of Southern Vernacular Art.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO