Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. The prolific director and producer Ivan Reitman has died. Though best known for films like National Lampoon's Animal House, Kindergarten Cop, and the original Ghostbusters, Reitman started out by producing two early horror films by David Cronenberg: Shivers and Rapid. Though he mostly produced and directed comedies, in his later career he produced more dramatic films like Hitchcock and his son Jason Reitman's Up in the Air. His final directorial effort was 2014's Draft Day, a sports drama about the NFL. Reitman was known to take the genre of comedy very seriously, stating in 2000: "The great cliché is about how damn tough comedy is. But of course, nobody really gives that any respect."

