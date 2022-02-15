ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hollywood Guilds Playing It Safe, Will Require Proof Of Vaccinations At Awards Shows

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Hollywood’s guilds are playing it safe this awards season. Proof of vaccinations will be required for all those attending the SAG Awards , the DGA Awards , the Producers Guild Awards , the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards , the Art Directors Guild Awards and the Cinematographers Guild ’s Publicists Awards Luncheon . And it’s only fitting since Hollywood’s unions were among the first unions in the nation to allow employers to require vaccinations as a condition of employment, which made a safe return to work possible during the two-year-long Covid pandemic.

The WGA is playing it safest of all: its awards, set for March 20 , will be held virtually. The Costume Designers Guild , like the Academy Awards , hasn’t announced its in-person protocols yet.

How Unions Saved Hollywood During The Pandemic And What’s In Store For 2022

Here’s the lowdown for the guilds’ in-person shows as it stands now, though the situation is fluid and subject to change as conditions warrant.

The Directors Guild of America tells Deadline that attendees at its awards gala, set for March 12 at the Beverly Hilton, must be “fully vaccinated and tested.” The DGA Awards come later in the season than many of the other awards shows, and the DGA says that more detailed protocols will be forthcoming as the event approaches.

For the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be held February 27 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, SAG-AFTRA says that it “endeavors to make this event as safe as possible. The health and well-being of our nominees, guests, staff, and crew is our number one priority. We are working closely with Covid experts to ensure a safe ceremony and are in compliance with local government and guilds’ Covid-19 protocols. This includes limiting capacity, social distancing, and strict enforcement of the Covid-19 safety requirements set forth below. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, the post-Awards Gala will no longer be taking place following the ceremony.

“We are continuing to monitor the evolving situation around the Omicron variant and will adjust our plans and health protocols as necessary. This policy may be subject to change based on guidance from health and safety officials or changes in state or local safety mandates. While we are enacting all precautions that are practical for a live televised awards show, attendance at this event will not be 100% without risk. If you are not comfortable with this limited risk, we advise that you do not attend the event.”

SAG-AFTRA also notes that its show, which will be televised, “will be subject to public health authorities’ guidelines and recommendations, as well as any venue and/or Covid-19 production restrictions. All attendees including credentialed media and publicists, ticketed guests, talent, production crew and staff must agree to comply with all Covid-19-related restrictions.”

As spelled out on its website, SAG-AFTRA says that “all ticketed attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination plus booster shot (if eligible), proof of negative lab-based Covid-19 PCR test within 48 hours of event, and negative antigen (rapid) test the day of the event.”

All in-person attendees will also be required to wear KN95 or KF94 masks for the entirety of the show, except for:
• The red carpet and media center: “Nominees, presenters, and any individuals participating in Red Carpet / Media Center press opportunities are allowed to remove masks for anything on camera, still or video. Masks must be placed back on following the completion of the press opportunities.
• Media: On-camera talent are permitted to remove their mask while on camera but are required to put their mask back on between on camera segments.
• Showroom: Ticketed attendees may remove masks during the live broadcast of the SAG Awards when on camera. Masks must be placed back on during commercial breaks.
• Eating/drinking: Masks are also allowed to be removed while actively eating and/or drinking. Masks must be worn whenever guests leave their table.

SAG-AFTRA also says that “any attendee who is not feeling well, is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, or who has had a Covid-19 exposure within five days prior to the show MUST stay home.
• All in-person attendees are required to wear masks at all times to help protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.
• When possible, sanitize and/or wash your hands frequently. Hand sanitizer stations will be available in all areas within the SAG Awards campus.
• Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing.
• When possible, practice social distancing from other attendees.

The union also said that for members of the press:
• Social distancing should be maintained between the production crew and talent at all times
• On-camera talent are permitted to remove their mask while on-camera but are required to put their mask back on between on-camera segments. Furthermore, when face masks are not being worn, please keep interviews as brief as possible.
• All media must be socially distanced from the talent being interviewed.
• High-touch surfaces including handheld microphones should be cleaned and disinfected prior to and following each use.
• When possible, Talent being interviewed should be provided with their own microphone.

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, whose ninth annual awards will be held February 19 at the Beverly Hilton, tells Deadline: “As the first major guild award show of the season,” it has taken “extraordinary steps to ensure the health and safety of all guests. We have partnered with VOW, a top U.S. government-contracted vendor for health and safety protocols at public events. The following will be enforced to ensure everyone can relax and enjoy the in-person experience of this important celebration”:
• All guests will be required to download the VOW app which will verify Covid compliance at the door.
• Proof of both vaccinations will be required (either physical vaccination card or via local government agency vaccination app).
• A negative PCR test result within 72 hours or negative Antigen test within 24 hours or a doctor’s note stating you have had Covid within the last 90 days (and are symptom free for at least 10 days) will be required.
• KN95 masks will be distributed to all attendees and all guests. Everyone will be required to wear these masks when they are not eating or on the red carpet (i.e. no custom or cloth masks will be allowed)
• We are going a step further and requiring the same testing protocols for all hotel service and event production staff, as well as any attending industry public relations and media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5YSM_0eF9Na3r00

The Art Directors Guild , IATSE Local 800, will hold its 27th ADG Awards on March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. “Guests must provide proof of full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test result,” the guild says. “The negative result, if using a PCR test, must be within 72 hours prior to the event and negative results with an Antigen test must be within 24 hours prior to the event to ensure the health and safety of all guests. Guests 18 years and older must also provide a photo ID with matching name. These items will be reviewed at the main entrance.

The ADG says that “The following will be enforced to ensure everyone can relax and enjoy this in-person experience”:
• Proof of full vaccination.
• Photo ID with matching name.
• A negative PCR test result within 72 hours or negative Antigen test result within 24 hours or a doctor’s note stating you have had Covid within the last 90 days.
• Masks will be required for all attendees and all guests. Everyone will be required to wear these masks when they are not eating or drinking (KN95 masks preferred, no custom or cloth masks will be allowed).
• Access to the official Red Carpet will be limited. There will be a secondary step and repeat with easy access.
• Hotel Staff are fully vaccinated.
• Crew and all backstage ADG staff will be tested by Covid compliance team Clean Slate Crew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ajnO_0eF9Na3r00

The Publicists Awards Luncheon, held under the auspices of the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, will be held March 25 at the Beverly Hilton. “We will continue to closely monitor and will follow the CDC and state of California Covid safety protocol with plans to reevaluate the situation on March 1,” the guild tells Deadline. “To ensure the safety of our members and guests of the Publicists Awards, attendees must show proof of vaccination at the door to enter the awards show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYc0Q_0eF9Na3r00

The Producers Guild, which is not a union but a nonprofit trade organization, will hold its 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. It had originally been scheduled for Feb. 26 but was pushed back “due to the circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 Omicron variant.” The PGA says that it is “working closely with government officials and health experts to implement strict Covid-19 safety protocols to help protect the health and safety of all staff and attendees. At this time, the following will be required for attendance: proof of the Covid-19 vaccination and booster, if eligible, as well as a recent negative Covid-19 test.”

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Hollywood’s Return-To-Work Covid Protocols Extended Again; “Fully Vaccinated” Redefined To Include Booster Shots

Hollywood’s Covid safety protocols have been extended to April 30 and updated to redefine “fully vaccinated” to include booster shots, effective March 15. The updated rules also upgrade mask requirements to include KN95, KF94 or N95 masks that are to be provided by the employer; add a number of additional antigen tests that are authorized for use in testing for Covid-19; and refreshes funding for the Covid-19 sick leave bank for all cast and crew to 10 days. The updated protocols were reached by an agreement between the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers and Hollywood’s unions, including SAG-AFTRA, the DGA,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Petition Aims To Repeal Proof Of Vaccination Requirement At Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Theme Parks & “Mega Events” In L.A. County

The Los Angeles City Clerk approved a petition for circulation today that aims to have the City Council repeal its requirement that people show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 before entering certain indoor public spaces and outdoor “mega-events.” The effort is backed, in part, by the Libertarian Party of Los Angeles County. The full text of a one-sentence petition the party submitted last November was: “Ordinance No. 187219 is hereby repealed and replaced with nothing.” Los Angeles City Ordinance No. 187219 requires the above-mentioned proof of vaccination. According to the L.A. City Charter, the petition needs 15% of the total votes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Frank Pesce Dies: Actor In ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, ‘Top Gun’, ‘Midnight Run’ & Dozens More Was 75

Frank Pesce, a colorful character actor whose dozens of credits range from Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun and Midnight Run to Miami Vice, Matlock and Kojak, has died. He was 75. His girlfriend Tammy Scher told Deadline that Pesce died February 6 in Burbank of dementia complications. Born on December 8, 1946, in New York City, Pesce put the “character” in character actor. A longtime close friend of Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza, the late Robert Forster and many other industry players, he was known for his big smile, big stories and bigger personality. “They make movies about guys like me,” he always said. That quote —...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Polly Platt
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
flickdirect.com

Academy Awards Will Not Require Vaccines to Attend

In a controversial move, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided not to require vaccinations in order to attend the Oscars ceremony on March 27. They will require, however, either a negative PCR test or a negative rapid antigen test the day of the ceremony. The Academy...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Directors Guild#The Guild#Covid#Wga#The Academy Awards#Dga
Deadline

Onetime ‘Jerry Springer’ Producer Sentenced To Prison After Death Of Sister In Burning Garage

Click here to read the full article. A television producer charged with killing her sister pleaded no contest today to voluntary manslaughter. Jill Blackstone, 59, was immediately sentenced to eight years in state prison following her plea to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter involving the March 2015 death of her 49-year-old sister Wendy Blackstone in Studio City, along with three felony counts of animal cruelty involving three dogs — two of whom died. Police contend that Blackstone — who has worked on such programs as The Jerry Springer Show, Divorce Court and Family Court with Judge Penny — set a garage...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Tamron Hall’ Officially Names Quiana Burns Executive Producer As She Leaves ‘GMA’ Weekend

Quiana Burns’s leadership role at Tamron Hall is becoming permanent. The Good Morning America Weekend executive producer joined the syndicated daytime talk show as interim executive producer in October, shortly after Tamron Hall moved from ABC Entertainment to ABC News where it is overseen by the team of ABC News President Kim Godwin. It was Godwin who announced Burns’ official appointment today. “Under her and Tamron’s leadership and vision, it has reached season highs in total viewership, performance in households and the W25-54 demo, and received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Talk Show,” Godwin wrote in the internal memo. Burns...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

USC Again Dominates DGA Student Film Awards Honoring Diverse Filmmakers

Filmmakers from USC again dominated the DGA’s annual Student Film Awards for African American, Asian American, Latino and women directors, which are designed to honor, encourage and bring attention to exceptional diverse directors in film schools and universities nationwide. A national awards ceremony will take place virtually February 17. The DGA gives out 16 student film awards – eight in the West region and eight in the East. USC student filmmakers won four of the awards, while students at UCLA and AFI won two at each school. Last year, USC students won six awards. “We are so honored to spotlight the next generation...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg and ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Fan-Favorite Oscar Categories, Prefer ‘Snooty’ Awards

“The View” co-hosts just cast their vote against the Academy. During the February 15 episode of “The View,” hosts Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines shared their disdain for the new 2022 Oscars fan voting categories. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, the Academy announced that, starting February 14, fans can cast their votes for two new special categories: #OscarsCheersMoment and #OscarsFanFavorite. Twitter users must tweet using either hashtag, and votes will count for any film, even if it was not nominated at the Oscars. Academy Award winner Goldberg explained that “moviegoers go to the movies for...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

OWN Orders DC-Set ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Spinoff With ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Alums Monique & Chris Samuels

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is expanding the Love & Marriage franchise with Love & Marriage: DC, the first spinoff of its successful reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville, from Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment. The new series, starring Real Housewives of Potamac alums Monique and Chris Samuels, is set for premiere this spring on OWN. Like the mothership series, Love & Marriage: DC will follow successful power couples as they navigate both their business and personal lives, but this time, set against the backdrop of the D.M.V. (aka the DC, Virginia, Maryland area). The Samuels will be joined by their friends, Erana and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Deadline

Penélope Cruz To Receive Montecito Award At Santa Barbara Film Festival

The Santa Barbara Film Festival said Thursday that newly minted Oscar nominee Penélope Cruz has been chosen to receive the Montecito Award at the festival’s 37th edition next month. The honor will be bestowed during a ceremony March 8 that will include an in-person conversation with Cruz, who was nominated last week in the Best Actress category for her role in Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers. It’s the fourth Oscar nom for Cruz, who won the Supporting Actress Oscar in 2009 for Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Cruz now joins a roster of SBIFF honorees that includes her husband and fellow Oscar nominee...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Deadline

Deadline

48K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy