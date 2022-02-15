Shocking moment man barely misses oncoming train in India

A Boston man has sued Uber for $63 million after he was left a quadriplegic when his 'dangerous' driver with a checkered driving record crashed into a parked car last spring. Will Good, 31, filed a $63 million negligence suit against the rideshare company seeking to hold Uber accountable for his injuries and for its 'unsafe business practices that endanger all driver in Massachusetts,' according to the suit, which was filed Tuesday.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO