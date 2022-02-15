ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search and Rescue Underway After Spanish Trawler Sinks Off Newfoundland

By Mike Schuler
Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Three survivors and six bodies have now recovered, according to Salvamento Marítimo. A major search and rescue operation is underway after a fishing trawler with 24 crew members has reportedly sunk in the North Atlantic off the coast...

BBC

Ten dead and 11 missing as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

At least 10 people have died and 11 are missing after a Spanish fishing boat sank off Canada's east coast. Three crew members have been rescued, and efforts to find survivors are continuing. The crew of 24 included 16 Spanish, plus Peruvian and Ghanaian nationals, according to Spanish media reports.
10 Bodies Recovered in Search for Sunken Fishing Trawler

Searchers have recovered 10 bodies in the search for crew members from a sunken Spanish fishing trawler on the Grand Banks of Newfoundland. Three survivors have been rescued. An EPIRB was activated from the FV Villa de Pitanxo, with 24 crew members, just after midnight Tuesday morning approximately 280 miles (450 km) east of St. John’s.
Shropshire Star

Death toll rises to nine in fishing disaster off Newfoundland

At least nine people died in the eastern Atlantic when the Spanish ship went down on Tuesday. Canadian rescuers have located more bodies from a Spanish fishing ship that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland, raising the death toll to nine. A search operation is still looking for the 12...
Search ends for missing crew members from sunken Spanish fishing vessel

Spanish Fisheries Minister Luis Planas called the sinking the ‘worst tragedy for our fishing fleet in 38 years’. Canadian rescuers called off the search for 12 missing crew members from a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland. The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax,...
