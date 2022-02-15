Shocking moment man barely misses oncoming train in India

Her family says it was the first time Ashley Wadsworth had ever left Canada.She posted photos online enjoying the tourist hotspots of London, UK, with her boyfriend Jack Sepple, their smiling faces and arms around each other making them look every inch the happy couple.On Tuesday, the 19-year-old from Vernon, British Columbia, was found stabbed to death in the apartment they shared in Essex, UK, and her boyfriend was charged with her murder.The murderEssex Police responded to 911 calls from neighbours who reported a disturbance at a block of flats in Chelmsford at around 4pm local time.Emergency responders battled to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO