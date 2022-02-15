EXPLAINER: Competing for 'another' country in the Olympics is nothing new

The Canby High grad returns to the Olympics after a devastating injury, flies down Chinese mountain for 21st place.The Olympic moment for Aurora native Jacqueline Wiles came Monday night, Feb. 14, on the West Coast as she rocketed down the snowy slopes of the Yanging National Alpine Skiing center outside of Beijing, China. At roughly 8:53 p.m. Monday (Tuesday in China), Wiles took to the snow in her second Olympics, skiing to a 21st place finish in the women's downhill event. Wiles made her Olympic debut in 2014, but was unable to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics after a downhill crash right before the games resulted in a torn ACL and broken leg. Rest and rehabilitation took her away from the sport for 22 months before the long climb back to racing form got her on the team for 2022 as an alternate originally, then saw her step into the start house on Monday. Wiles has two World Cup downhill podiums to her resume, a third-place finish at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, in 2017 and a third place in Cortina d'Ampezza, Italy, in 2018. {loadposition sub-article-01}

CANBY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO