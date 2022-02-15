Shocking moment man barely misses oncoming train in India

Chinese authorities have launched an investigation into the case of a woman whose video emerged last month in which she was found chained by her neck in a hut. The images and video of the woman had gone viral and soon there were demands for a thorough investigation into her case.It was reported that authorities in eastern China have started an investigation after pressure from the public to look into the matter.The woman was identified in the local media only as Xiaohuamei — which means Little Plum Blossom — and was thought to be battling serious mental health illness.Last month,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO