Accidents

Shocking moment man barely misses oncoming train in India

nonpareilonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in Mumbai falls off...

nonpareilonline.com

WALA-TV FOX10

Witnesses pull man out of car moments before train hits it

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) - A car in Springfield, Illinois, was crushed by a train at a railroad crossing Wednesday evening. It happened when the driver’s vehicle got stuck on snowy tracks. When an Amtrak train started approaching, bystanders tried to push the car out of the way. They couldn’t...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
New York Post

Motorcyclist cheats death by train in jaw-dropping near-miss video

He dodged a bullet train. A motorcyclist in India narrowly avoided death after a high-speed train rocketed through a railroad that he was trying to cross — missing him by inches. A video of the harrowing near-miss is currently blowing up online, according to Jam Press. In the harrowing...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Boston man sues Uber for $63 million after he was left quadriplegic when driver crashed into a parked car

A Boston man has sued Uber for $63 million after he was left a quadriplegic when his 'dangerous' driver with a checkered driving record crashed into a parked car last spring. Will Good, 31, filed a $63 million negligence suit against the rideshare company seeking to hold Uber accountable for his injuries and for its 'unsafe business practices that endanger all driver in Massachusetts,' according to the suit, which was filed Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ashley Wadsworth: Everything we know about the killing of Canadian teen who flew to UK to meet online boyfriend

Her family says it was the first time Ashley Wadsworth had ever left Canada.She posted photos online enjoying the tourist hotspots of London, UK, with her boyfriend Jack Sepple, their smiling faces and arms around each other making them look every inch the happy couple.On Tuesday, the 19-year-old from Vernon, British Columbia, was found stabbed to death in the apartment they shared in Essex, UK, and her boyfriend was charged with her murder.The murderEssex Police responded to 911 calls from neighbours who reported a disturbance at a block of flats in Chelmsford at around 4pm local time.Emergency responders battled to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

China opens investigation into woman found chained by neck

Chinese authorities have launched an investigation into the case of a woman whose video emerged last month in which she was found chained by her neck in a hut. The images and video of the woman had gone viral and soon there were demands for a thorough investigation into her case.It was reported that authorities in eastern China have started an investigation after pressure from the public to look into the matter.The woman was identified in the local media only as Xiaohuamei — which means Little Plum Blossom — and was thought to be battling serious mental health illness.Last month,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

James McCann jailed over worker living in shed

A man who kept a slave in a shed with no toilet and sent him to work for a pittance has been jailed. James McCann forced the Hungarian national to live in a tent next to his caravan at Blyth beach, before moving him into a metal shed in the garden of his partner's home in the town.
HOME & GARDEN
iheart.com

Handcuffed Woman Jumps Off Carnival Cruise After Hot Tub Disturbance

The United States Coast Guard is continuing to search for a woman who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16), Daily Mail reports. The incident took place on the Carnival Valor, which was located about 150 miles off the...
ACCIDENTS

