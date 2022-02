Morgan Beadlescomb, a Michigan State graduate senior, has been named the Big Ten Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday. Beadlescomb is coming off of a historic performance in the Men’s Magnificent Mile event at the Windy City Invitational. He set a new personal best and a Michigan State record with a mile time of 3:52.03. Not only that, but Beadlescomb’s time is the fourth-fastest time ever recorded for any NCAA men’s runner in the indoor mile. It is also the fastest recorded mile time in the 2021-2022 indoor track and field season thus far.

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO