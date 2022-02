After a disappointing quarter for "Call of Duty," Activision has big plans to help the franchise bounce back. These plans include releasing a new "Call of Duty," one the company hopes performs better than "Call of Duty: Vanguard." As reported by GameSpot and Eurogamer, the c company revealed during Activision Blizzard's financial earnings call that its net bookings (units and services sold) for "Call of Duty" was down in the fourth quarter compared to last year. "Call of Duty: Vanguard" got off to a rocky start, but ultimately was the best-selling game in North America on both Xbox and PlayStation according to NPD. However, it did not sell as much as "Black Ops Cold War" did in the same period, hence the net bookings being down.

