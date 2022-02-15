Shocking moment man barely misses oncoming train in India

A woman in Florida died after falling from a rising drawbridge, according to police. A bystander tried to help but the woman ultimately lost her grip and fell.The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. The woman was on the drawbridge as it began lifting, and she was unable to escape before she fell into an open chasm. According to USA Today, police in West Palm Beach said the woman was walking off the bridge with a bicycle and was within 10 feet of the barrier arms that stop traffic when the bridge began to rise. She then fell into the...

ACCIDENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO