ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

DeMar DeRozan makes more history in a Bulls’ victory over the Spurs

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gwbhn_0eF9MVUT00

CHICAGO – If he keeps this up, the “MVP” chants that keep appearing here and there at Bulls’ games are only going to grow as time goes along.

That’s because DeMar DeRozan made some more Bulls and NBA history with his performance over 48 minutes at the United Center.

The All-Star guard went for 40 points on 16-of-24 shooting in the Bulls’ 120-109 victory over the Spurs on Monday evening. That included 19 fourth quarter points that helped his team shake off a third quarter deficit to outscore San Antonio 37-20 in the final 12 minutes.

It’s the fourth-straight win for the Bulls and it came as Zach LaVine continues to sit out with knee soreness that will require a trip to a specialist in Los Angeles to examine. The guard is expected to miss the Bulls’ next game against the Kings at the United Center Wednesday with his status for All-Star Weekend in Cleveland still unknown.

At the moment, however, the focus is on DeRozan, who is enjoying a renaissance season in his 14th year in the NBA. He’s scored at least 35 points while shooting 50 percent from the floor in the last five games, which is the first time that any Bulls player has done so while becoming only the second player in NBA history to do so.

Per ESPN Stats and Info, Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain did the same in the 1960-1961 season and in 1963.

For the season, DeRozan is averaging 27.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. Because of his recent streak, the guard was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week for a third time this season before the game.

If he keeps this up, those “MVP” chants will grow even more as this special season continues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Zach LaVine can return to the Bulls after the All-Star Break

CHICAGO – Just before the Bulls head to their All-Star Break after their game against the Kings on Wednesday, the team got some great news about one of their best players. Guard Zach LaVine, who has missed a number of games with left knee issues over the past month, will be able to return to the Bulls when the team starts their season half next week. Head coach Billy Donovan said that the All-Star’s visit to a specialist this week to find out more about his ailing knee “went well” as LaVine underwent treatment for swelling.
NBA
WGN TV

Bulls complete a great first half with a win over the Kings

CHICAGO – Even the most optimistic of Bulls’ fans probably wouldn’t have seen a start like this coming, but here they are. No matter what happens on the NBA’s final day of competition before the All-Star Break, the Chicago Bulls will be in first place in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
WGN News

DeBrincat, Fleury deliver a Valentine’s Day win for the Blackhawks

WINNIPEG – As time winds down towards the NHL trade deadline, which is still over a month away, the Blackhawks could be looking at the final days of their goaltender in a Chicago sweater. On just a one-year contract, Marc-Andre Fleury is like going to get heavy interest on the trade market, especially with the […]
NHL
firstsportz.com

“You’re dating the ugliest one” Bulls fan takes a ‘Cheap’ shot at Devin Booker by calling out girlfriend Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker who has been in sensational form this season is also known as the one to be dating the Kardashian Sisters, Kendall Jenner. The Pair have been dating for two years now and things look pretty good between them, sources say that this is the happiest Kendall Jenner has been in a relationship. But one Bulls fan threw a cheap shot at Devin Booker and responded with a corner swish.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Zach Lavine
MySanAntonio

Spurs Coach Popovich only 4 games away from claiming most NBA wins in history

As the clock runs out on the season, Coach Gregg Popovich looms closer to becoming the NBA coach with the most regular-season wins in league history. The Spurs coach already has more wins than any other NBA coach when combining regular and post season games. Now, he is about to sweep the floor.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nikola Vucevic: Zach LaVine in positive spirits

Rob Schaefer: Nikola Vucevic said after Bulls shootaround that he spoke with Zach LaVine last night to see how he was doing after knee appointment Said LaVine “seemed to be in positive spirits… hopefully we can get him back sooner than later”. Source: Twitter @rob_schaef. What’s the buzz...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Nba History#Nba Mvp#Spurs#Espn#The Eastern Conference#Wgn Tv
Pounding The Rock

What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Bulls

San Antonio played really well for three quarters against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, playing solid defense, forcing 15 turnovers and scoring 20 points off of them on the night. But in the fourth quarter, one of the Spurs’ biggest weaknesses proved to be their downfall: they are still struggling to find THE guy in crunch time.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton On Why Scottie Pippen Has Issues With Michael Jordan: "If Scottie Wasn't There, The Chicago Bulls Wouldn't Have Won A Lot Of Games... That's Why He Was A Little Salty About The Last Dance."

One would think that winning 6 NBA titles together is something that would likely form a great bond between the two best players on a team that successful. It doesn't always work out like that though and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are an excellent example of when those relationships go wrong. Pippen has taken quite a few shots at both Jordan and the Bulls since the airing of the 'The Last Dance' documentary.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tristan Thompson is signing with the Chicago Bulls

The Pacers will waive Tristan Thompson on Thursday, and the veteran big man will sign a deal with the Chicago Bulls, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday night. In a surprising moment, Carlisle announced the news following the Pacers’ 113-108 win against the Washington Wizards in Indianapolis. Source: ESPN.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Ties Wilt Chamberlain's NBA Scoring Record

DeRozan ties Chamberlain's NBA scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s hard to know where to start with yet another jaw-dropping performance from DeMar DeRozan. But placing yourself in NBA history can’t be wrong. By posting his sixth straight game with 35 points on 50 percent...
NBA
northwestgeorgianews.com

DeMar DeRozan’s latest 4th-quarter knockout punch spurs the Chicago Bulls to a 120-109 win: ‘He turns into a monster times two’

When DeMar DeRozan was trying to improve his game a few years ago, he turned to the sweet science for some lessons in “data collecting.”. “I’m a big boxing fan, and one of my favorite boxers is Floyd (Mayweather),” DeRozan said late Monday after scoring 40 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 120-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs. “I remember having a conversation with Floyd years ago on how he approached fights.
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls win fourth straight as DeMar DeRozan carries the load with 40

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan believes there’s a “sunny island’’ in his future — and not the kind many players fly off to when their postseason runs end. No, DeRozan’s paradise scenario is different. Guard Alex Caruso is playing defense like his usual self, his wrist surgery a distant memory. Guard Lonzo Ball is pushing the action in transition, his knee at 100%. Forward Patrick Williams is back to guarding opponents’ best scoring wing, also fully recovered from wrist surgery. And the discomfort in guard Zach LaVine’s knee is solved, allowing him to do what he does best: soaring and scoring.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
NBA
newyorkcitynews.net

Kings look to cool off DeMar DeRozan and Bulls

Chicago TV analyst Stacey King delights in calling Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan "DeMarvelous" when Chicago's leading scorer does something spectacular. While the nickname might lack staying power among the greats of NBA lore, DeRozan's recent play at least has vaulted him into a comparison with Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain.
NBA
WGN News

WGN News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy