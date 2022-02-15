ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Time Traveler's Wife: Rose Leslie and Theo James Find Love Out of Time in New Photos from HBO Adaptation

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVKBn_0eF9MTj100

Click here to read the full article.

The unconventional romance at the center of The Time Traveler’s Wife is on display in newly released photos from HBO’s adaptation, starring Rose Leslie and and Theo James.

Premiering this spring, the six-episode first season tells the “intricate and magical love story” of “Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem… time travel .” Leslie ( Game of Thrones ) and James ( Sanditon ) star as the marrieds, who are seen embracing in the above image.

Elsewhere in the attached gallery, adult Henry interacts with a young Clare, and we get our first glimpse at Desmin Borges ( You’re the Worst ) and Natasha Lopez as the couple’s friends, Gomez and Charisse.

Steven Moffat ( Sherlock, Doctor Who ) penned the adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel, while Emmy winner David Nutter ( Game of Thrones ) directed all six episodes.

“This is a story of loss but it’s not a tragedy. It’s about a time traveler but it’s not science fiction,” Moffat previously said in a statement. “Despite Clare and Henry’s time-scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love — but not necessarily in that order.”

“This is a dream project for me,” Moffat shared. “I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger’s extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime. Working with David Nutter is a joy and an honour already, and with Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare and Henry, and Natasha Lopez and Desmin Borges as Charisse and Gomez, this is going to be the love story we need right now.”

Check out the time-hopping photos above, then hit the comments with your first impressions!

More from TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Julia Child Comedy Series Starring Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Bon appetit! HBO Max‘s comedy series inspired by the life of Julia Child and headlined by Happy Valley‘s Sarah Lancashire will get cooking on Thursday, March 31, the streamer has announced. Julia, as the series is simply titled, will debut with that day with its first three episodes, followed by weekly releases through May 5. Inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef (which pioneered the modern cooking show, Julia aims to capture Child’s life and her singular joie de vivre as it explores a pivotal time in American...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

White Lotus Season 2: Theo James and Meghann Fahy Among 4 Joining Cast

Click here to read the full article. The White Lotus‘ newest guests include a Golden Boy and a Bold Type. Theo James (CBS’ Golden Boy, PBS’ Sanditon) and Meghann Fahy (Freeform’s The Bold Type) have joined the  upcoming Sicily-set second season of Mike White’s satire of wealth and privilege as series regulars. Additionally, Will Sharpe (Sherlock) has boarded Season 2 as a series regular. James (soon to be seen in HBO’s Time Traveler’s Wife) and Fahy will play husband and wife duo Cameron and Daphne Babcock, who are vacationing with fellow couple Harper and Ethan Spiller (Aubrey Plaza and the aforementioned Sharpe). Relative newcomer...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Did Euphoria Just Reveal Something Heartbreakingly Terrible About Nate?

Click here to read the full article. Judging by the first few moments of this week’s Euphoria, you’d think the episode that followed Rue’s hellish descent into heroin withdrawal and narrow escape from a drug den would focus on the teen’s thank-God-I-survived next steps. But it turns out that the bulk of the hour is spent on something almost as harrowing: the fallout of the Cassie-Nate-Maddy triangle. As is to be expected at this point, Nate spends the episode acting in ways that are worrisome, terrifying and manipulative. But there’s also a moment in which something awful and heretofore unaddressed seems...
TV SERIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Niffenegger
Person
Rose Leslie
Person
Theo James
Person
Steven Moffat
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Killing Eve' Season 4 Trailer Teases One Final Game of Cat and Mouse

The fourth and final season of Killing Eve is just around the corner. Ahead of the season premiere later this month, BBC America has released the official trailer for Season 4, and boy oh boy, is it filled to the brim with heart-pounding drama, high stakes, and emotional revelations. The heart of Killing Eve and what makes the show itself so compelling to so many is the absolutely electric game of cat and mouse (or scorpion and frog) between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer). That tension drives this trailer, despite their separate romantic endeavors.
TV SERIES
Fox News

HBO Max's 'Euphoria' renewed for season 3

"Euphoria" fans have never, ever been happier. Fans of the trippy, Zendaya-led teen drama will be able to chase the same high after season 2 because the scandalous and visually sensational Sam Levinson series will return for a third season. The Emmy-winning high school show was a shoo-in for a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Conversations With Friends’ First Look: Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn & Jemima Kirke Star In Hulu-BBC Series From ‘Normal People’ Team

Hulu and BBC Three today offered a first look at Conversations with Friends, their upcoming limited series starring newcomer Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane (American Honey, Hearts Beat Loud), Joe Alwyn (Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, The Favourite) and Jemima Kirke (Sylvie’s Love, Girls), which is set to premiere this spring. Conversations with Friends is based on the best-selling novel by Sally Rooney, who previously adapted her novel Normal People into a hit romantic drama for Hulu. The series follows 21-year-old college student Frances (Oliver) as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Time Traveler#The Time Traveler#Hbo Adaptation
TechSpot

'The Last of Us' series adaptation from HBO won't air in 2022

In a nutshell: Another day, another delay. This time, it’s HBO’s series adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Casey Bloys, president of programming at HBO, said The Last of Us is currently shooting in Calgary in Alberta, Canada. An air date hasn’t’ yet been set, the executive noted, but confirmed the show won’t be ready to premiere in 2022.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Our Flag Means Death: Taika Waititi's Blackbeard Teaches Pirate Lessons in New Trailer — Plus, Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Ever wish you were a pirate? One refined gentleman gets to live out that fantasy in the new HBO Max comedy Our Flag Means Death. The series will debut Thursday, March 3 with the first three episodes, TVLine has learned, and HBO Max also released a new trailer on Wednesday, which you can watch above. In it, Flight of the Conchords alum Rhys Darby stars as Stede Bonnet, an 18th Century gentleman who ditches his comfortable lifestyle to be a swashbuckling buccaneer. “Instead of killing with weapons,” he declares, he will “kill with...
MOVIES
Mens Journal

Your Favorite Assassin-Turned-Murderer Is Back: ‘Barry’ Season 3 Is Coming to HBO This Spring

Remember Barry Berkman? After a three-year hiatus, the hitman-turned-actor (played by Bill Hader) will return this spring for Barry Season 3. The news was announced yesterday, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming season will be eight episodes long and feature many familiar faces from the previous seasons. Hader returns in the title role, along with Henry Winkler as acting coach Gene Cousineau, Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank, and Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, Barry’s love interest.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Barry season 3 will finally arrive on HBO in April

It’s been almost three years since the season two finale of Barry premiered on HBO. Thankfully, the long wait for new episodes is almost over. HBO has announced that Barry season 3 will premiere on Sunday, April 24. And it will once again find Bill Hader’s Barry Berkman trying to escape his life of violence in favor of his current passion for acting.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Stranger Things to End With Season 5 — But EPs Hint at Spinoffs

Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things‘ endgame is within sight. Netflix on Thursday announced that the supernatural phenomenon has been renewed for a fifth and final season, ahead of its long-delayed Season 4 premiere. (Speaking of the penultimate fourth season, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed that it will be released in two parts — you can read more about that here). “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” their statement reads. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to...
TV SERIES
defpen

HBO Shares ‘The Larry David Story’ Documentary Trailer

Having secured 27 Primetime Emmy Award nomination, three Golden Globe Award nominations and a place in television history, Larry David stands out as one of the most important comics of the last 30 years. With that said, it comes as no surprise that HBO has put together a feature-length documentary about the life and career of the legendary creative.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Steven Moffat Talks ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ As HBO Unveils First Look At Drama

“We’re not messing around with the stuff that really matters,” Steven Moffat, executive producer of HBO’s upcoming series adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s book The Time Traveler’s Wife, declared. Moffat was talking up the series, which is set to premiere later this spring, during HBO’s virtual TCA press day Tuesday, and comes as the network unveiled the first look at the show. The Time Traveler’s Wife stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse. The six-part series is an intricate and magical love story and tells the tale of Clare and...
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

Sneak Peek: Colin Firth and Toni Collette In HBO Max’s The Staircase

The 2001 death of Kathleen Peterson shocked the city of Durham, North Carolina—even more so when her husband, local writer Michael Peterson, was arrested for the crime. In 2004, audiences around the world saw the events surrounding Kathleen's death, and Michael's subsequent trial, play out in the award-winning docuseries The Staircase. Now, HBO Max is adapating the story into a limited series starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette.
DURHAM, NC
theplaylist.net

‘Pieces Of Her’ Trailer: Toni Collette Stars In A Mystery Mini-Series About Dangerous Deep Secrets Revealed

How well do we know the people in our lives, especially those we call family? The dramatic series “Pieces of Her” presents a woman struggling with her mother’s secrets. Based on the book by Karin Slaughter, the Netflix project hails from Minkie Spiro. The director has established herself as a prominent name in TV and streaming thanks to both American and British series. Her credits include episodes of “Call the Midwife,” “Barry,” “Better Call Saul,” “Jessica Jones,” and more recently “The Plot Against America.” Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner on the series.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Shocker: Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series Scrapped at Disney+ — 'It Wasn't Meant to Be… For Now,' Stars Say

Click here to read the full article. In a stunning development, Disney+ has pulled the plug on its planned Beauty and the Beast prequel series. Production on the eight-episode musical was poised to get underway this summer. According to our sister pub Deadline, the decision not to move forward with the series was made for creative reasons, as well as due to delays with the scripts and original music. (Disney+ has confirmed Deadline’s report to TVLine.) The news comes just days after the streamer announced that British singer/songwriter Rita Ora was joining the cast as a fugitive possessing “surprising abilities,” and who carries with...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Julia’: New Comedy Series About Julia Child Arrives in March on HBO Max

Bon Appetit! HBO Max has just unveiled the release date for its new comedy series Julia, which tells the story of beloved cookbook writer and television chef Julia Child, giving fans of the culinary icon something to look forward to. The series is set to premiere on the streaming platform late next month.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Keri Russell To Headline Netflix’s Political Thriller Series ‘The Diplomat’

Keri Russell (The Americans, Felicity) has been tapped for the title role in The Diplomat, Netflix’s drama series created by Debora Cahn. Russell also will executive produce the series alongside Cahn and Janice Williams. In The Diplomat, whose order is for eight 50-minute episodes, in the midst of an international crisis, career diplomat Kate Wyler (Russell) lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Cahn serves as executive producer and showrunner under her overall deal with Netflix. The Diplomat is slated to film in the UK. For six seasons, Russell starred in the acclaimed FX series The Americans which earned her three Emmy nominations. She next stars in Cocaine Bear for director Elizabeth Banks and Extrapolations for director, writer and producer Scott Burns. Russell is repped by WME, The Burstein Company and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. More from Deadline'Blockbuster': Melissa Fumero Joins Randall Park In Netflix Video Store Comedy'Onyeka And The Academy Of The Sun': Will Smith & David Oyelowo To Produce Film Adaptation Of Upcoming Tọlá Okogwu Book For Netflix'The Power Of The Dog', 'Don't Look Up' See Oscar Noms Halo Effect On Netflix
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy