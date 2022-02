The Kansas City Chiefs will have plenty of options this spring to try and replenish a defensive line that struggled to bring down the quarterback in 2021. Despite being one of the top teams in generating pressure this past season, the Chiefs ranked 30th in the league in actual sacks. The pass rush ultimately failed them when it mattered, and when they went up against the Cincinnati Bengals they were only able to bring down Joe Burrow one time while the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams brought him down a combined 16 times.

