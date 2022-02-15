25 years for man convicted of child porn possession

A Matlacha man will spend 25 years in prison after being found guilty of possessing child pornography.

Marshall Allen Faulkner will also serve 25 years of probation and be designated a sexual offender.

A jury found Faulkner guilty of 20 counts in October, following a trial in Lee County.

According to investigators, the crime was uncovered in August 2020 when the Cape Coral Police Department learned of possible child pornography being in the home of the 46-year-old man.

Detectives found a computer, SD card, and thumb drive containing numerous illegal images of children.

As part of his sentence, the defendant must also pay more than $3,000 in fines to the Rape Crisis Fund and more than $3,000 in fines to Crimes Against Minors, plus additional court costs.