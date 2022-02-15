ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers, Commanders, Lions take QB; Jaguars take surprise choice at No. 1

By Ryan Wilson
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's it, the 2021 NFL season is officially a wrap, which means we're finally, fully into draft season. The talk naturally turns to team needs, even for the Super Bowl champs, and such conversations usually begin at the quarterback position. But as you're well aware, this QB class isn't...

Todd McShay reveals which quarterback is best fit for Steelers

The Steelers are looking to find their replacement for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. Evidently, Todd McShay has one prospect in mind for the proud franchise. According to McShay, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis would be a tremendous fit for the Steelers. “He’s a dynamic athlete,” started McShay. “That’s what you get,...
Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: Steelers make Round 1 trade, go all-in at QB

There is no hiding the fact the Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, all eyes have been on how the team will handle the quarterback position in 2022 and beyond. Will they draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, will they make a trade...
Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: It's clear the Patriots need an offensive weapon

Now that the Super Bowl is behind us, it's time. Let's throw ourselves into the draft. We've already dipped our toes in those waters, but it's time to really home in. Hence this mock, which was a fascinating exercise to carry out less than 24 hours after the last game of the 2021 season.
2022 NFL Mock Draft From ESPN Analyst Todd McShay Featuring Steelers Trade To Select QB Malik Willis

This Todd McShay Mock Draft reaction is sponsored by the Free Fetch Rewards App! You can get 3,000 bonus points by using promo code CHAT at https://www.chatsports.com/fetch. Scan your receipts to earn points which you can convert to gift cards! Chat Sports’ Mitchell Renz is reacting to Todd McShay’s latest 2022 NFL Mock draft. There are tons of NFL draft rumors swirling after McShay had the Pittsburgh Steelers trading up with the Chargers to get Liberty QB Malik Willis.
The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
Steelers 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Quarterbacks

We’re back! The BTSC Big Board crew has returned for a second consecutive season! Between now and April, numerous BTSC draft analysts will give you stats, grades, and in-depth scouting reports for over 300 prospects in this year’s class. Just like last year, we will be doing these rankings by position until the week of the draft, when we finalize the overall rankings and release our all-positions-combined big board.
Vikings 2022 Mock Draft Tracker: Version 3.0

EAGAN, Minn. — Mock draft season is in full swing. The Vikings currently have the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after Minnesota went 8-9 in 2021 and finished in second place in the NFC North. Minnesota has drafted at No. 12 overall twice in team history,...
What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
Tony Dungy blasts Super Bowl LVI referee decisions in Rams win over Bengals

Typically immediately after a big game is played, controversy follows. Whether it’s decision-making by coaches or a ruling by referees, it becomes an immediate talking point. In this case, it's when officials repeatedly penalized the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams during the game-winning drive in Super Bowl LVI; infractions that came after a blatant face mask was missed on the Bengals go-ahead touchdown at the start of the second half.
