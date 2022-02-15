ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why MicroVision, AMC, and GameStop Are Jumping Today

By Rich Duprey
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Meme stocks were on the move again with AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) , GameStop (NYSE: GME) , and MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) all moving higher heading into noontime trading, and mostly for no good reason.

Shares of AMC were up 4% at 11:40 a.m. EST, while the video game retailer was moving 5.8% higher, and MicroVision was soaring 11.5%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hs12M_0eF9Lma900

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

All three have benefited at one time or another from internet chatter about causing a short squeeze to make their stocks take off and inflict pain on short-sellers who would be forced to cover. Little discussion of the value of their businesses is ever conducted. All of them remain highly shorted names.

AMC has 21.5% of its shares sold short, GameStop 17.5%, and MicroVision 21.8%, so their stocks are going to remain volatile. All three, however, are seeing their shares fall by significant percentages just this year, let alone from the all-time highs they hit during the stock trading frenzy, as doubts about the viability of their businesses linger.

However, AMC is the only one with news to report, with the cinema operator announcing it had acquired a theater in Chicago that was previously operated by Cinemark . AMC will reopen the theater later this year.

Now what

Because the overall trend of these meme stocks has been to slide lower, investors shouldn't be surprised to see the trio give up their gains, either all at once or over time.

With no real catalysts evident for any of them to actually grow yet, such bounces are bound to happen, just as the inevitable decline will follow.

10 stocks we like better than Microvision
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microvision wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Stock#Amc Entertainment#Meme#Getty Images#Microvision 21 8#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

Global-E Online (GLBE) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Up Today

The stock price of Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth-quarter results. Global-e...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
164K+
Followers
79K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy