ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, MA

Crash Involving School Bus Hospitalized Three In Hampshire County

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0bvG_0eF9Li3F00

Three people were hospitalized after a car crash in Western Massachusetts involving a school van.

The crash took place Monday, Feb. 14, in Hampshire County in South Hadley, reported 22News WWLP in Springfield.

South Hadley Police told 22News a school van was made a left turn at the intersection of Newton and Lyman Street in front of another vehicle causing the crash.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the area.

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger of the school van were hospitalized, the news channel reported.

The extent of their injuries was not known.

The school van driver was given a written warning for failing to yield at an intersection, 22News said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

One Killed After Crashing Into Hydrant In Springfield

A Western Massachusetts moped rider was killed after crashing into a fire hydrant. The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16 on Boston Road in Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, an adult man was riding a moped when he crashed into a fire hydrant.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
County
Hampshire County, MA
City
Newton, MA
Hampshire County, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Cars
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
South Hadley, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Springfield, MA
Accidents
South Hadley, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Springfield, MA
Daily Voice

NJ Turnpike Blocked By Tractor-Trailer Crash: State Police

The northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike were blocked after a tractor-trailer crashed, authorities said. The truck became fully engulfed in flames at about 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, State Police said. The crash occurred at milepost 30.6 in Cherry Hill Township. No injuries were reported and the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Officer Struck By Vehicle On Massachusetts Roadway

A large search is underway by Massachusetts State Police after a police officer was hit by a car while attempting to arrest a suspect. The incident happened in Worcester County around 10:30 a.m. on Mechanic Street in Fitchburg. According to the state police, a local police officer who is part...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wwlp#South Hadley Police
Daily Voice

Officer Injured, Police Kill Suspect: PA State Police

A person was shot dead by a police officer in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania state police.The incident began when officers from multiple agencies were serving a warrant at Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township in Carlisle on Feb. 16 around 3:30 p.m., State Troope…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Fierce Fire Ravages Lodi Home

Flames blew through the roof as a fierce, fast-moving fire destroyed a Lodi home. The Christopher Street blaze at the corner of Charlton Avenue instantly went to two alarms after breaking out shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The fire raced through the 2½-story wood-frame home near Route 46,...
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed By Police In Central PA ID'd

The man who was shot dead by police on Wednesday has been identified as new details have been released from Pennsylvania state police regarding the incident. Roger Wayne Ellis, 54, of Carlisle, was shot by police serving a warrant for his arrest at 1 Brittney Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, according to an updated release by police.
CARLISLE, PA
Daily Voice

Man Rescued From Apartment Fire In Area

A man who was seriously injured was rescued from an apartment fire by a brave neighbor and two workers in the area. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Pleasant Valley. According to Lieutenant Shawn Castano, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office,...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
218K+
Followers
36K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy