Knightscope Partners With Global Security And Facility Services Company

InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, has announced a strategic partnership with Allied Universal(R), a leading global security and facility services...

