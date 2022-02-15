ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Tiff's Treats to open its first store in El Paso at Fountains at Farah

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
Tiff’s Treats, an Austin-based warm cookie delivery business, will open in El Paso.

Co-founders Tiffany and Leon Chen said in a news release that El Pasoans asked for it through social media.

“We’re thrilled to open in El Paso, a brand-new market for us in our home state of Texas, and looking forward to making life’s special moments even sweeter for our future customers in the area,” Tiffany Chen said in the release.

The company will open in March at the Fountains at Farah, 8889 Gateway Blvd. W., Suite 1750, and will hire 40-plus members. The business concept is to deliver freshly made treats within an hour of when the order is placed in its delivery zones.

Open positions include delivery drivers and kitchen cookie-makers. The jobs feature competitive, pay plus tips for delivery drivers, flexible schedules, paid training, free cookies and paid personal sick time for all staff. Apply for positions at cookiedelivery.com.

The franchise has more than 75 locations throughout Texas and the southeastern U.S.

Tiff’s Treats’ menu features 11 cookie flavors, including favorites snickerdoodle and chocolate chip, and a limited-time flavor each month, as well as decadent brownies and other treats, with cold milk, ice cream and Frost ‘ems Frosting Cups pairing options.

The Chens have written a book about their rise to cookie fame from a $20 start in a college apartment kitchen, which will published by Harper Horizon and available April 5.

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

