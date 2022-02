UPDATE: HBO Max has officially announced Season 2 of “Peacemaker,” so it is now confirmed. The original post follows…. As “Peacemaker” wraps up its first season on HBO Max, it seems like only a matter of time before we get official word about Season 2. James Gunn, even before the series began airing, hinted that he would like to do more episodes. And his most recent comments seem to basically confirm it’s all but a done deal. But now, we have the head of HBO/HBO Max echoing that sentiment, almost assuring Season 2 is happening.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO