MOSS LANDING, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdagy announced today the closing of a $25MM funding round led by TDK Ventures. Syndicate members represent leaders in a wide range of industries focused on the use of green hydrogen and renewable energy for deep decarbonization, and include (in alphabetical order) BHP Ventures, Doral Energy Tech Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Orbia Ventures, Shell Ventures, and Temasek. Spun out of Chemetry in early 2021 with seed investment from Khosla Ventures, Verdagy is leveraging years of electrochemical experience to develop technology that will meet the cost and performance targets necessary for broad adoption of green hydrogen across multiple industries.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO