Tilray CEO Irwin Simon To Give Keynote At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference In April

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Benzinga, a financial news and data company announced that Irwin Simon, CEO of cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) will deliver the keynote speech at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, to be held on April 20 and April 21 at the Fontainebleau...

IN THIS ARTICLE
