Scooter’s Coffee looking for franchise owners in Central Indiana

President Joe Biden said Thursday the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "very high" as the United States and its allies warned Moscow was trying to create a pretext for an attack after shelling in the country's east. Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Biden said...
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin tallied her third did-not-finish (DNF) of the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after she crashed out during the women's combined competition, capping off a disappointing individual performance at this year's Winter Games. Shiffrin started strong in the downhill, but skied out during the slalom part of the...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has directed the National Archives to send White House visitor logs from the Trump administration to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Former President Donald Trump was trying to block the release of the records, but White House...
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
(CNN) — Texts and social media messages from two of the White men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery included racist insults about African Americans, an FBI intelligence analyst testified Wednesday in their federal hate crime trial in Georgia. FBI analyst Amy Vaughan testified about several text messages between Travis...
(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris is on her way to Munich for her latest high-stakes foreign trip as she leads the US delegation to the Munich Security Conference in Germany. The conference comes as Russia amasses forces on Ukraine's border and the Biden administration has taken a central...
(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia was laying the groundwork to justify starting a war and preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine in the coming days, urging Moscow to change course at a tense United Nations Security Council meeting Thursday. Blinken changed his travel...
