Moorestown planning board to consider mall apartment complex

MOORESTOWN – A proposed development could bring something new to Moorestown Mall — a school bus stop.

The township planning board on Thursday is to hear a developer’s application for The Pearl, a seven-building 375-unit complex that would rise in the corner of the parking lot between Nixon Drive and Boscov's.

The first building could open to tenants in 2023, offering studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units in four-story buildings. Seventy-five affordable units would be dispersed throughout the building.

The application offers no timeline for additional construction of the six additional buildings. It says they would would be constructed and occupied “on a building-by-building turnover."

The project reflects an effort by the mall's owner, Philadelphia-based PREIT, to bolster its finances by selling off land and to promote "densification" of its properties.

PREIT has said it expects to get $8 million from its first property sale, which would launch a multi-stage effort to bring 1,065 homes to the mall site.

The overall plan, with a goal of 213 affordable homes, also would help the township meet a court order to provide less-costly housing.

PREIT's portfolio of 18 shopping centers includes the Cherry Hill Mall and Cumberland Mall in Vineland. The firm has disclosed no plans for developments at those sites.

The application says The Pearl would include two clubhouses of about 2,200 square feet each. It describes one as a club room and the other as “fitness-based.”

Two "amenity courtyards" would offer “an active pool area" and a passive recreation area.

A 672-space parking garage would initially provide 37 spots for electric vehicles, with 72 more pre-wired for future use, the application says.

The township has recommended a school bus stop be placed outside the initial building, where students would be sheltered in a portal while waiting for their ride.

The application says the stop's location would be coordinated with Moorestown's school district "as a condition of final approval."

A representative of the developer, Bel Canto Asset Growth of Plymouth Meeting, could not be reached for comment.

PREIT also has announced plans for a 110,000-square-foot hotel to rise elsewhere on the mall's parking lot.

In addition, a 345-unit apartment building could rise in a parking area that includes a former Lord + Taylor store, according to a concept plan for the 84-acre mall property.

The plan also shows a similar building in a parking lot between Route 38 and a former Sears store.

However, since the concept plan was unveiled in 2020, PREIT has sold the former Sears store for $10.1 million to Cooper University Health Care, which is converting the vacant building into a medical facility.

A new tenant, Turn 7, has occupied the former Lord + Taylor.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

