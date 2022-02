Summer is the busiest and most bustling time of the year for the Island, and Martha’s Vineyard Airport is gearing up for it. “There’s a lot of planning involved with making sure that all of the paperwork is done, that [airlines] are ready to come in and start their operations,” Martha’s Vineyard Airport director Geoff Freeman told The Times. “Our FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) inspections are in May. There’s a lot of planning, alongside our TSA (Transportation Security Administration) inspections.”

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO