Online discussion will focus on advancement in Alzheimer's research

By Dominic Genetti
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upcoming webinar will highlight recent advancements in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The Alzheimer's Associate will host, "The Future of Alzheimer's Research and Treatments," a free public event, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb....

www.michigansthumb.com

Related
Chuckles Freely

The Cure for Alzheimer’s Might Be Sitting on the Shelf

The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
The Independent

Brain’s ability to clear Alzheimer’s protein ‘linked to body’s 24-hour clock’

The brain’s ability to clear a protein closely linked to Alzheimer’s disease is linked to the body’s 24-hour clock, a new study suggests.The findings provide a potential explanation for the association between Alzheimer’s disease and disruptions to a person’s sleep cycle.Research suggests a healthy sleep pattern might be important to ease some symptoms of the disease.And according to the experts, the new study highlights the importance of good sleep in preventing a protein – known as Amyloid-Beta 42 (AB42) – from forming clumps in the brain, and opens a path to potential therapies for Alzheimer’s.Circadian regulation of immune cells plays...
MedicalXpress

Fecal implants drive behavioral and cognitive changes in Alzheimer's model

New research in mice for the first time draws a definitive causal connection between changes in the gut microbiome to behavioral and cognitive changes in an animal model of Alzheimer's disease. The study, published today in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience, suggests new avenues involving the use of probiotics...
lootpress.com

New Alzheimer’s Treatments and Strategies to Be Discussed During a February 24 Webinar on the Future of Alzheimer’s

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One day, in the not too distant future, doctors will be able to definitively diagnose Alzheimer’s disease using tests that are cost-effective, accessible, and reliable so that new drug treatments work more effectively. The pinpointing of the disease is happening in research settings. The...
duke.edu

Duke-led Research Teams Receive Norins Awards to Explore the Germ Hypothesis of Alzheimer’s Disease

Two Duke-led research projects exploring the role that infections or microbes might play in Alzheimer’s disease have received $50,000 Duke/UNC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Norins Pilot Awards. The Norins Pilot Awards, coordinated by the Duke University Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development, are intended to stimulate and support collaborative, innovative research on the potential role of microbes or pathogens in the development of Alzheimer’s Disease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
L'Observateur

Alzheimer’s Progression

You may have spoken with someone living with Alzheimer’s disease today and not known it. That’s because there are three distinct stages of the disease. In the first, called early stage or mild Alzheimer’s disease, a person may function independently. He or she may still drive, work and be part of social activities. Despite this, the person may feel as if he or she is having memory lapses, such as forgetting familiar words or the location of everyday objects.
uky.edu

Work by Sanders-Brown Researchers Catches the Attention of Cure Alzheimer’s Fund

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 11, 2022) — Three Sanders-Brown Center on Aging researchers are the first at the University of Kentucky to receive backing from the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. CureAlz is a non-profit organization dedicated to funding research with the highest probability of preventing, slowing, or reversing Alzheimer’s disease. The organization puts 100% of donations into research, with around 600 grants given out to date.
MedicalXpress

Potential to identify risk of Alzheimer's in middle age

A simple eye test may make diagnosing the earliest stages of 'diseases of old age' possible when people are much younger, University of Otago researchers hope. Parts of our retina have previously been proposed as biomarkers for Alzheimer's, but researchers from Otago's Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Research Unit have been investigating the retina's potential to indicate cognitive change earlier in life.
L'Observateur

Finley: Alzheimer’s knows no boundaries

February is Black History Month – and among the many great achievements to celebrate are those of Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller. Dr. Fuller lived from 1872 – 1953, and performed ground-breaking research on the physical changes that take place in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Dr. Fuller studied under Alois Alzheimer, the man for whom the disease is named. In 1919, Dr. Fuller became part of the faculty at Boston University School of Medicine, where he stayed until 1933. From then until his death, he held a private practice as a physician, neurologist and psychiatrist.
cbs19news

Women in Science Day: UVA scientists researching Alzheimer's Disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Women in Science Day was celebrated internationally on Friday, and women in STEM are leading the way to life-saving research at the University of Virginia. Hannah Ennerfelt entered college not knowing she’d leave as a scientist. It wasn’t until she stepped foot in a neuroscience...
gcanews.com

Nashville’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants raised $1,093,245 for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Nashville was recently ranked the 5th Walk in the United States, raising more than $1,093,245. On November 6, 2021, more than 1,500 residents walked at the event in Nashville. The money raised by this landmark event will fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.
happymag.tv

Can cannabis prevent Alzheimer’s? New Research offers up hope

A study from California’s Salk Institute reveals that cannabis may help prevent neurodegenerative diseases. Cannabis could help avert neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s according to research from California’s Salk Institute. Before you get too excited, don’t go teaching grandma your ultimate gravity bong techniques....
Seeking Alpha

Longeveron: Speculative Biotech Worth A Look On Rare Disease, Aging, And Alzheimer's Focuses

Longeveron obtained Rare Pediatric Designation of Lomecel-B for patients with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Longeveron (LGVN) is worth a look as a speculative biotech. While it has not yet established proof of concept, it has massive potential based on the indications it is going after. The two big indications that are large markets would be Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Aging Frailty population. A rare disease that it is going after, known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), needs a newly approved treatment option. The big indications are nice, but I would root for this biotech just for the fact that it holds potential to help babies who are born with HLHS. I view this as risky speculative play, because it is in the camp of stem cell treatments. There is so much potential with a biotech that can successfully develop a treatment for patients with various types of diseases. Currently approved stem cell treatments focus on blood cancers and other blood related disorders. There are many hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) treatments that have been approved. There are 1,300 trials underway to target other diseases like: Diabetes, Multiple-Sclerosis (MS) and autoimmune disorders. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) found in abundance in cord tissue and placental tissue are approved in the European Union, Canada and Australia. However, the FDA has not yet approved MSCs for use against diseases. With Longeveron having a pipeline targeting multiple indications, I believe it offers a great speculative biotech play. Not only that, but the stock squeezed to a high of $42.30 per share on the back of rare Pediatric Designation from the FDA for HLHS. If the biotech can deliver on solid clinical data for any one of these indications, then shareholders can be rewarded. The stock currently trades at around $6.72 per share, which makes it far more attractive now as a speculative play as opposed to several months ago.
