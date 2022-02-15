ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Motorcyclist dies in crash into truck stopped on US 54 freeway in Northeast El Paso

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 2 days ago
A motorcyclist died Monday when he ran into the back of a pickup broken down on the Patriot Freeway in Northeast El Paso, police said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of U.S. 54 near Dyer Street.

Anthony Lightbourn, 61, was riding a 2014 Honda motorcycle when he ran into the back of a disabled 2012 Nissan Titan stopped in the middle lane of the highway, police said. Lightbourn died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was standing on the right shoulder attempting to warn drivers and was not injured, a police news release stated.

The crash is part of a streak of now five traffic-related deaths since Saturday in El Paso. There have been 12 traffic fatalities in the city this year.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

More local news:El Paso Sun Metro stops four routes due to low ridership

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POTUS
