Man Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Card At CT Home Depot

Police investigators in Connecticut are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at an area Home Depot.

In Hartford County, an alert was issued by the Enfield Police Department for a wanted man who allegedly used the stolen card at the Home Depot location on Elm Street.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was wearing dark pants, blue hoodie, black mask and black hat at the time of the incident.

No other descriptive information was provided by police. It is unclear how much money the suspect put on the card.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen credit cards or suspect has been asked to contact Officer Colantuono at the Enfield Police Department by calling (860) 763-6400 ext. 1407 or emailing MColantuono@Enfield.org.

