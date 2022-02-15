ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

CT Man Sentenced For Distributing Heroin, Cocaine, Crack

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
A 24-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced for distributing heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A 24-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced for distributing heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine, authorities announced.

James Lee, of New Haven, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Lee pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and cocaine base on Sept. 28, Boyle reported.

On March 13, police found Lee in a car that had fled from authorities on March 8, 2021, the report said.

Police then found that Lee was in possession of $3,815, and a search of the car revealed another $3,443, Boyle said.

Officers also found a hidden compartment in the center console that contained heroin, crack, and cocaine packaged for distribution and a loaded 9mm handgun, the US Attorney's Office reported.

On April 5, New Haven Police detectives located another car that had fled from West Haven Police during an attempted traffic stop on April 1, Boyle said.

Detectives followed the car to a location on Brown Street and saw the occupants engage what were believed to be street-level drug transactions, Boyle reported.

They then traveled to Elm Street, where Lee exited the car and was eventually arrested, the US Attorney's Office reported. Another occupant of the vehicle, Darryl Russell, was also arrested, Boyle said.

A search of the car revealed more than $2,000 in cash and heroin, crack, and cocaine packaged for distribution, according to the announcement.

The case was investigated by the New Haven Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

