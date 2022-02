A Vineland man faces more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in a drunken driving crash that killed three members of a family. Modesto Pino, 37, admitted in court that he was under the influence and traveling at more than 90 mph on Nov. 1, 2020, when he slammed into an SUV driven by Iban Garcia-Ruiz, 30, of Bridgeton, at the intersection of Almond Road and Delsea Drive in Vineland.

