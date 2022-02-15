ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VSP: 1 man dead following Tazewell crash

By Ty Butler
TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — One person died following a two-vehicle crash on Route 460 near Governor G.C. Perry Highway Saturday morning, according to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP).

Police: Elizabethton man accused of kidnapping someone at gunpoint

The release states that Jackson F. Spencer, 22, of Richlands, was traveling west in the eastbound lane at 6:31 a.m. when he hit a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

Shortly after, the driver of the Silverado was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Class action lawsuit filed against Eastman over Jan. 31 incident

Spencer was also transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital — he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

