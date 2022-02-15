VSP: 1 man dead following Tazewell crash
TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — One person died following a two-vehicle crash on Route 460 near Governor G.C. Perry Highway Saturday morning, according to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP).
The release states that Jackson F. Spencer, 22, of Richlands, was traveling west in the eastbound lane at 6:31 a.m. when he hit a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.
Shortly after, the driver of the Silverado was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Spencer was also transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital — he later died from his injuries.
