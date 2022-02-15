Providence Police arrest 4 after executing search warrant

PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) – Providence Police executed a search warrant on February 11 that resulted in four arrests at a home in the 200 block of Nisbet Street.

According to police, officers recovered marijuana, methamphetamine, a variety of drug paraphernalia and suboxone at the residence. Jared Wayne Newcom, 26, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Lisa Jo Brown, 56, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and drug paraphernalia. Hailie Jo Brown, 27, was arrested for prescription controlled substance not in proper container, possession controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Thomas Henry Brown, 56, of Beaver Dam, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Thomas Henry Brown

Hailie Jo Brown

Lisa Jo Brown

Jared Newcom

All were lodged in the Webster County Jail and were released within hours except for Thomas Henry Brown who had an active warrant for failure to appear.

