ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, KY

Providence Police arrest 4 after executing search warrant

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lzt8T_0eF9Gv1z00

PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) – Providence Police executed a search warrant on February 11 that resulted in four arrests at a home in the 200 block of Nisbet Street.

KSP releases information on officer-involved shooting in Webster County

According to police, officers recovered marijuana, methamphetamine, a variety of drug paraphernalia and suboxone at the residence. Jared Wayne Newcom, 26, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Lisa Jo Brown, 56, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and drug paraphernalia. Hailie Jo Brown, 27, was arrested for prescription controlled substance not in proper container, possession controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Thomas Henry Brown, 56, of Beaver Dam, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQkxY_0eF9Gv1z00
    Thomas Henry Brown
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xh9po_0eF9Gv1z00
    Hailie Jo Brown
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VR0aw_0eF9Gv1z00
    Lisa Jo Brown
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PG3uX_0eF9Gv1z00
    Jared Newcom

All were lodged in the Webster County Jail and were released within hours except for Thomas Henry Brown who had an active warrant for failure to appear.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Hawesville man sped off, had a stolen vehicle

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – According to a news release by DCSO, a situation went from speeding to stolen property. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on February 15 a Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a car was going 96 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. This happened in […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Juvenile gets burned by hot metal at a high school

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Henderson Police Department (HPD), a juvenile was burned at a high school by another person. HPD says Brandon Dean, 18, of Henderson, gave a juvenile a piece of hot metal in a shop class, without the juvenile knowing the metal was hot. HPD says the juvenile was sent […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Webster County, KY
Webster County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, KY
City
Beaver Dam, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Webster, KY
Providence, KY
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Fentanyl overdoses lead to federal indictments

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials continue their crackdown on people accused of dealing fentanyl in the Tri-State. The Drug Enforcement Administration says three individuals from the Tri-State are facing federal indictments following two separate overdose events. Destinee Vargason and Seth Stout, both of Morganfield, Kentucky, are facing indictments on conspiracy to distribute fentanyl […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Police#Shooting#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEHT/WTVW

Deputy AG Millikan helps get $3.3 million back for a state department

INDIANA (WEHT) – On February 16, Attorney General Todd Rokita thanked Deputy Attorney General John Millikan for recovering more than $3.3 million in funds taken fraudulently from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD). Deputy AG Millikan has targeted funds deposited into bank accounts by scammers who collected unemployment benefits using other people’s identities through […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy