Shocking moment man barely misses oncoming train in India

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in Mumbai falls off...

Witnesses pull man out of car moments before train hits it

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) - A car in Springfield, Illinois, was crushed by a train at a railroad crossing Wednesday evening. It happened when the driver’s vehicle got stuck on snowy tracks. When an Amtrak train started approaching, bystanders tried to push the car out of the way. They couldn’t...
Motorcyclist cheats death by train in jaw-dropping near-miss video

He dodged a bullet train. A motorcyclist in India narrowly avoided death after a high-speed train rocketed through a railroad that he was trying to cross — missing him by inches. A video of the harrowing near-miss is currently blowing up online, according to Jam Press. In the harrowing...
Mom and baby escape vehicle moments before train wreck

A Delray Beach woman and her 3-month-old daughter are lucky to be alive after their vehicle was struck by a train. The incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. at Southwest 10th Street and Swinton Avenue. Police say the 28-year-old drove onto the tracks and her vehicle somehow became struck. The woman...
The 14-Year-Old Boy Who Fell to His Death From an Airplane

When you hear the word "adventure," it's such a pleasant-sounding word. The majority of individuals crave adventure in their lives, a way of living that requires them to make snap judgments without considering the implications. One such soul-searching explorer, however, made a hasty decision that ended his life.
Woman Throws Daughter Into Zoo’s Bear Pit

Just when I think I can’t see anything that will shock me-no matter how horrific it may be-I come across something like this. As a parent, I find this unthinkable. This is on top of how I feel as a human being, that this is deplorable (at best). Full warning here. Before you press play, you are going to be horrified. This is not a doll either, but a little girl that is put into peril. Okay, here’s the story. A mom in Uzbekistan has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing her 3-year-old daughter into the bear enclosure at Tashkent Zoo. The fall was 16 feet and you see how fast the bear rushes toward the child.
Mumbai
Boston man sues Uber for $63 million after he was left quadriplegic when driver crashed into a parked car

A Boston man has sued Uber for $63 million after he was left a quadriplegic when his 'dangerous' driver with a checkered driving record crashed into a parked car last spring. Will Good, 31, filed a $63 million negligence suit against the rideshare company seeking to hold Uber accountable for his injuries and for its 'unsafe business practices that endanger all driver in Massachusetts,' according to the suit, which was filed Tuesday.
Kidnapped Toddler Found Dead Near Disney Park Rival Property

A tragic situation is unfolding in Europe where a kidnapped toddler, age 4, has been found dead near the popular Deltapark Neeltje Jans theme park in the Netherlands’ Zeeland province. Neeltje Jans is an artificial island that features a waterpark and other theme park activities. Although it is not...
Vulnerable man made to live in horse box and squalid shed for years

A man with a “very low” IQ of 59 was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and a cramped 6ft shed for 40 years, a court has heard.The vulnerable victim was used and exploited during that period by his “boss” Peter Swailes Senior at the various “accommodations”.Swailes Senior, 80, who died last year while awaiting trial for the modern slavery offences, approached the man when he was aged about 18 and invited him to work with him doing various jobs.In October 2018, following a tip-off, the man was discovered by police living in a shed with...
Watch: Fisherman Chased by Monstrous 'Mystery Creature' with Glowing Eyes

A chilling piece of footage captured by a fisherman in Brazil shows his boat being pursued by a rather sizeable 'mystery creature' sporting an ominous set of glowing eyes. The eerie scene reportedly unfolded earlier this month in the waters off the coast of the country's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul. In the video, the fisherman's boat can be seen cruising away from a city skyline at night when suddenly a large dark form with glowing eyes emerges from the water and gives chase to the vessel.
U.S. Skateboarder Josh Neuman and 3 Others Dead After Plane Crash in Iceland: 'A Gentle Soul'

U.S. skateboarder and social media influencer Josh Neuman was one of four people killed following a plane crash in Iceland, according to local authorities. Icelandic Police say the 22-year-old was sightseeing Thursday when the aircraft disappeared from radars, the Associated Press reports. The plane crashed into Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest lake and was found Saturday following a massive search by members of Iceland's Search and Rescue organization, according to a translated press release from police.
