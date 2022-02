With all the NFT news abound in the market today, it is hard to see what makes any of these things worth what some people are paying for them. Especially as most of the NFTs presently available are nothing more than mediocre digital art1 or simply a digital token representing real-world assets that could use the benefit of liquidity that having a token tradable on peer-to-peer exchange brings. But to think that this is the extent of the possible innovations with NFTs is myopic. In fact, the most interesting applications of NFTs have yet to be explored. But to understand what these value propositions are for NFTs, let’s look first at their origins.

