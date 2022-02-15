ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Star of popular Amazon Prime show ‘Reacher’ coming to Motor City Comic Con

By Edward Pevos
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NOVI, MI - He stars in one of the biggest shows on Amazon Prime and he’s just been announced as a guest for Michigan’s biggest comic con. “Reacher” lead actor, Alan Ritchson, will be at Motor City Comic Con in Novi from Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Showrunner Confirms Khan Link

Khaaaan? The showrunner of Paramount+’s upcoming new Star Trek series Strange New World confirmed fandom speculation that there’s a significant link to the franchise’s greatest villain in the new show.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Mayor of Kingstown,' 'The Game,' 'SEAL Team' Renewed at Paramount+'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 Trailer Shows Return of Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Debut Previously, actress Christina Chong was announced as playing a series regular named La’an Noonien-Singh in the show. Fans know Captain Kirk’s superhuman nemesis Khan was named Khan Noonien Singh. During the show’s Television Critics Association...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Major Tom Selleck Western Hits HBO Max

There are more ways to see Tom Selleck and his mustache than just waiting to turn on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays. Some of the Blue Bloods star's other movies and shows are available on streaming platforms. At the start of this year, one of his best-known Westerns, Quigley Down Under, became available on HBO Max.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Novi, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Novi, MI
Decider.com

Will There Be A ‘Reacher’ Season 2 on Amazon?

If you’re looking for a new show to fill that Jack Ryan-shaped hole (or Bosch-shaped hole) in your streaming schedule, Amazon’s dynamic new series Reacher is for you. Based on Lee Child’s first Jack Reacher novel “Killing Floor,” the eight-episode season follows the titular Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a veteran military police investigator reentering civilian life. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with a string of homicides. Initially a suspect, Reacher reluctantly teams with Harvard-educated Chief Detective Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) and resilient police officer Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) as the trio unravel a deep-seated conspiracy that has personal ties to all involved. Written and executive produced by Nick Santora, the first season is a fun, glossy thrill ride that’ll keep you entertained from A to Z. But what about a potential second season?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Reacher: Why Was Tom Cruise Replaced and Why Cast Him in the First Place?

The new Jack Reacher actor hulks over Tom Cruise. In June 2011, Tom Cruise agreed to play the title character in Christopher McQuarrie's Jack Reacher, a crime thriller based on Lee Child's novels. This sparked outrage among fans because Cruise did not fit Child's physical description of Reacher in the books.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Just Added a Classic Tom Selleck Movie

Tom Selleck and his mustache have arrived on HBO Max. Quigley Down Under, one of the Blue Bloods actor's major Westerns is now available on the streaming platform. The hit movie, which celebrates its 32nd anniversary later this year, stars Selleck as the title character. Selleck also stars in In & Out, which is available on HBO Max as well.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Eccleston
Person
Lee Child
Person
Alan Ritchson
Person
William Shatner
IGN

New Star Trek Movie with the J.J. Abrams Cast In the Works

A new Star Trek movie starring the original J.J. Abrams trilogy cast is in the works, Deadline reports. Paramount has reportedly begun talks with Chris Pine to return as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Uhura, Karl Urban as Bones, John Cho as Sulu, and Simon Pegg as Scotty. Filming is scheduled to start in late 2022 under the direction of Matt Shakman, director of Disney Plus' WandaVision, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and HBO's Game of Thrones. Abrams will return as producer.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Reacher’ on Amazon Prime, A Fun, Pulpy Yarn About A Guy Who Walks And Fights To His Own Beat

Tom Cruise who? While Maverick once brought author Lee Child’s Jack Reacher character to life in two decent action films, the heads who go back with the book series have taken to the Internet in droves to proclaim Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher as more faithful to the bestselling novels in the size and shape of the titular ex-military investigator. Amazon is also touting Reacher as its #1 series. So what’s all the fuss about?
TV SERIES
High-Def Digest

Reacher - Series Review [Amazon Prime]

This first season of Reacher plays out a little like Law & Order or SVU, but with a bigger story arc and continuity, and a very rated R feel for violence, sex, and a bit of gore. Not only that, Tom Cruise is not the title character this time around, leaving Reacher fans rejoicing those size requirements. It's known that Tom Cruise is about sixty inches tall or somewhere near there, which is definitely not the correct way to describe Jack Reacher. This imposing character is way over six feet tall and has more muscles than a greek god. That's where Alan Ritchson enters the picture as Jack Reacher who just owns every scene he's in. Ritchson was seen in the hilarious Rooster Teeth film Lazer Team and was Aquaman on Smallville. But here in this first season of Reacher, he's calm, cool, collected, until those henchmen try and kill him.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Star Trek Already Has Five Shows For 2022, But A Paramount+ Executive Is Still Teasing More

Paramount+ has five Star Trek Shows streaming in 2022, which might seem like enough Trek to last a bulk of the year. Despite having such an abundance of content compared to years past, it seems the streaming service's executive team may not yet feel as if they've hit the limit, as one higher-up provided an update on the long-awaited Section 31 spinoff while also hinting at even more shows possibly being on the way.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor City Comic Con#Vip#Rfid#Covid
Thrillist

Amazon's 'Reacher' Wants You to Know Jack Reacher Is a Very Big Boy

Canonically, Jack Reacher is a large man. The protagonist of Lee Child's 26-and-counting novels is often discussed in terms of his massive size: his "supermarket chicken hands," his knuckles "like walnuts," and his biceps "like basketballs." And those are just descriptions of his arms. With a semi-erotic flair, Child's prose paints an image of Reacher in the reader's mind that's like a combination of an NFL player, Paul Bunyan, and the mystical talking trees from Lord of the Rings. His body, which he uses to dismantle a never-ending array of foolish attackers, exists in a strange metaphysical space beyond reality and human comprehension. It provides a challenge that Amazon Prime Video's new series Reacher attempts to confront head on.
NFL
1470 WFNT

William Shatner To Appear At Motor City Comic Con

Two words - William Shatner. You may know him as Captain Kirk from Star Trek, or perhaps as the Priceline spokesperson? Maybe you are a fan of his singing or maybe you know him as an astronaut? Shatner is all of those things and much more, that is why it is so exciting that he will be appearing at Motor City Comic Con 2022.
MOVIES
myrtlebeachonline.com

Are Popular Netflix-Marvel Shows Coming to Disney+?

It would appear that the divorce between Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report is now completely finalized, which means that Marvel can finally start seeing other people, or in this case, come home. For most of the day Twitter and...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
geekculture.co

Geek Review: Reacher (Amazon Prime Video)

Hollywood put a small guy on the big screen twice when adapting Lee Child’s highly successful Jack Reacher series of books, and having learned its lesson, it has finally decided to put a big guy on the small screen with the recent TV adaptation. Fans of Child’s Reacher know...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

How Many Episodes Are in Season 1 of Amazon Prime Video's Series, 'Reacher'?

Book-to-film adaptations have become all the rage in Hollywood. From shows like Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers to Netflix’s Maid, showrunners have pulled out all the stops to tell these unique stories. And it looks like Amazon Prime Video is putting their hat into the ring with the new release of Reacher, the series based on the Jack Reacher books by Lee Child.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘Reacher’ Premiere? How To Watch ‘Reacher’ on Amazon’s Prime Video

An imposing man with tree trunks for biceps emerges from a bus carrying little but the passport in his pocket and the clothes on his back. His appearance makes waves in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, especially after the place is rocked with a series of gruesome murders. The man is the untethered ex-military police officer/current aspiring wanderer Jack Reacher, the protagonist and namesake of Reacher.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
13K+
Followers
22K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy