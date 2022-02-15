WinterFest returns to Deacon Mills Park in Green Lake

GREEN LAKE, Wis. — WinterFest will return to Deacon Mills Park on February 26, the Green Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

The event will feature a cornhole tournament, snowmobile show, pond hockey, and ice hockey.

A Trout Derby Fisheree will also be held on Big Green Lake, with prizes including cash, an ice auger, and a fishing shanty.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with live entertainment from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

