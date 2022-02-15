ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Lake, WI

WinterFest returns to Deacon Mills Park in Green Lake

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTqtk_0eF9FcXd00

GREEN LAKE, Wis. — WinterFest will return to Deacon Mills Park on February 26, the Green Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

The event will feature a cornhole tournament, snowmobile show, pond hockey, and ice hockey.

A Trout Derby Fisheree will also be held on Big Green Lake, with prizes including cash, an ice auger, and a fishing shanty.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with live entertainment from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Meet the Pet of the Week: Snowball

Snowball might be a bit skittish at first, but once he warms up to you, he’ll be your best friend. Our friends with the Dane County Humane Society say he’s a friendly, smart pup who enjoys playing in the snow. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

SSM Health cuts ribbon on new south Madison clinic

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health officials on Wednesday cut the ribbon on the health care provider’s new clinic on Madison’s south side. Project partners and community leaders took part in the ceremony at the 180,000 square-foot, five-story facility along South Fish Hatchery Road. The clinic opens for patient care on Monday and will be home to more than 100 providers...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Green Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy