Beaver County Partnership Schedules Town Hall Meetings On Education Study

We will be covering the Emergency Medical Services beginning at 6pm. Below is the link which will begin airing at 6pm. It is not an interactive link, but you can hear the information being given out concerning what may need to be done to preserve services in Winnebago County. It will be hosted by Winnebago County Supervisor Terry Durby and Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO