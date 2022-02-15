Beaver County Partnership Schedules Town Hall Meetings On Education Study

Local organizing coalition Justice and Beyond, the National African American Reparations Commission and Ashe Cultural Arts Center are hosting a “Reparations Town Hall Meeting” on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center. The forum will be a multi-dimensional cultural, educational, and intellectual experience. Its purpose is to educate and energize, and to set the wheels in motion for our city council to establish a “Reparations Task Force” for Black New Orleanians. Reparations task forces already exist in Evanston, Ill., Ashville, NC, St. Louis, MO, and other cities.
