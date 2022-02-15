ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Beaver County Partnership Schedules Town Hall Meetings On Education Study

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Beaver County Partnership teamed up with Johns Hopkins University to find out what education should look like in the county in 2030. They...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Dartmouth

Lyme Road project team hosts virtual student town hall meeting

Project team representatives discussed construction plans for a residential housing complex on Lyme Road. As the College moves forward in planning a new housing development in the Lyme Road South precinct, the Lyme Road project team hosted a virtual student town hall on Feb. 10 following a community-wide meeting on Jan. 20 seeking feedback from students.
LYME, NH
smithcountyinsider.com

February 2022 Meeting of the Smith County Board of Education

The Smith County Board of Education met at 5:00 p.m. on February 15, 2022 for their regularly stated meeting. You can watch the full meeting below. Thanks to Judy Smith and Lacey Crockett of Blackwell Realty for sponsoring the live broadcast of this meeting. Subscribe to Smith County Insider’s YouTube...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
walterborolive.com

School District holds town hall meetings: New school calendar could require outside group to teach children during scheduled breaks

The location of a new 6th-grade campus for Colleton County students has been a contentious point of discussion in Colleton County for several weeks, with parents inquiring at recent school board town hall meetings about where the campus will be built. The school district recently hosted three separate town hall...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
cbslocal.com

Parents And Teachers React To Hillsborough County Schools Salary Increase

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Hillsborough County teachers could soon be getting a one-year pay raise. The district agreed on an increase that would range from about $800 to $2,000 for instructional employees for this school year. “It’s just not enough overall,” said Nicole Baldwin, a teacher...
TAMPA, FL
montcopa.org

Montgomery County Announces Upcoming Recovery Funding Town Halls

“ARPA funds will have a transformational impact on our County which is why we continue to gather input from all of our stakeholders to ensure we use this funding thoughtfully,” said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “By listening to our residents, community partners, researching best practices and leveraging other resources, we will create impactful initiatives, investments and infrastructure improvements that will have long-term, measurable and sustainable impact.”
MONTGOMERY, PA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

CITY TO HOLD COMMUNITY TOWN HALL MEETING ON FEBRUARY 17 – Tonight

The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public, a Town Hall Meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 pm at First Baptist Church located at 1116 Amulet Street in Natchitoches. The purpose of the meeting is for Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. to present detailed information...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kiow.com

Live Coverage of the Winnebago County EMS Town Hall Meeting

We will be covering the Emergency Medical Services beginning at 6pm. Below is the link which will begin airing at 6pm. It is not an interactive link, but you can hear the information being given out concerning what may need to be done to preserve services in Winnebago County. It will be hosted by Winnebago County Supervisor Terry Durby and Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
theneworleanstribune.com

Reparations Town Hall Meeting Set for March 12 in New Orleans

Local organizing coalition Justice and Beyond, the National African American Reparations Commission and Ashe Cultural Arts Center are hosting a “Reparations Town Hall Meeting” on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center. The forum will be a multi-dimensional cultural, educational, and intellectual experience. Its purpose is to educate and energize, and to set the wheels in motion for our city council to establish a “Reparations Task Force” for Black New Orleanians. Reparations task forces already exist in Evanston, Ill., Ashville, NC, St. Louis, MO, and other cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces updated schedule for 2022 Budget Town Hall Meetings

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced an updated, in-person schedule for the remaining 2022 Budget Town Hall Meeting series. The revised schedule of the 2022 Budget Town Hall Meetings is available below: 7th District Town Hall Date/Time: Wednesday, February 23rd; 6:30 p.m. Location: Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222 6th District Town Hall … Continue reading "Olszewski announces updated schedule for 2022 Budget Town Hall Meetings" The post Olszewski announces updated schedule for 2022 Budget Town Hall Meetings appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
kfornow.com

Governor Schedules “Water & Taxes” Town Halls

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (KFOR NEWS February 14, 2022) Governor Ricketts this week launches a series of town halls to discuss his legislative priorities to protect and develop the state’s water resources and to deliver much-needed tax relief to Nebraskans. Tuesday, February 15th. 9:30 a.m. “Water...
NEBRASKA STATE
Beaver County Times

Your Turn: What should education in Beaver County look like in 2030? Be part of the conversation

Beaver County is changing and we want to hear your voice. Last year, the Beaver County Partnership and its Quality Education Council (QEC) partnered with researchers from Johns Hopkins University, Community Catalyst Partners and the Management Group to study the state of education in Beaver County. For nearly nine months, researchers met with community leaders, educators, parents and students to learn what works and what could be done differently. The results are in.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Bemidji Pioneer

Reed Olson to hold town hall meeting Feb. 17

BEMIDJI — Beltrami County commissioner and current congressional candidate Reed Olson will hold a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, at Wild Hare Bistro, 523 Minnesota Ave. NW. All are invited to attend and submit questions for discussion. Light food and beverages will be provided....
BEMIDJI, MN
Focus Daily News

Red Oak ISD To Hold Town Hall Meetings For Information On 2022 Bond

Get Your Questions Answered at Upcoming Town Hall Meetings. Red Oak ISD Board approved a bond election this May to address several issues impacting the district including overcrowding, ADA compliance, outdated facilities and more. The district is encouraging the community to be involved in the discussion and know why improvements are needed. So, they’ve announced a series of Town Hall meetings as well and an opportunity to visit the facilities.
RED OAK, TX
Herald-Journal

Rep. Blake Moore holds Cache County town hall

Utah Congressman Blake Moore visited Cache County on Thursday to connect with the Cache County Council and the County Executive about future partnership opportunities and how to help the community. The format was a question and answer session with the council. The council and Moore touched on topics such as lowering debt, protecting United States manufacturing and what the county can do moving forward.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

