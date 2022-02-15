ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viola man dies in Monroe County crash

By Jourdan Vian
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — A Viola man died Monday after his vehicle collided with a logging truck on Hwy. 131 in Monroe County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gideon Hamann, 26, was headed north at about 4 p.m. when his 2006 Kia Rio crossed the center line and hit an Endres Trucking log truck headed the opposite direction. The truck continued south and struck a guardrail at the intersection of Hwy. 131 and Michigan Road before coming to a stop. Hamann’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound ditch and he was pronounced dead the scene.

Hwy. 131 was closed in both directions for about one and a half hours.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance, Monroe County Highway Department and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

