Bison, OK

Southern Nazarene trips up injury-plagued Oklahoma Baptist women

By Brian Johnson, The Shawnee News-Star
 2 days ago
The injury bug is biting the Oklahoma Baptist University basketball squad in a big way.

As a result Monday, the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm came away with a 53-42 Great American Conference women's basketball triumph at the Noble Complex.

The Bison played without star Kalifa Ford, who was injured in the previous game. Teammate Jaylin Stapleton went down with an injury after playing just 23-plus minutes Monday. Then later in the game, OBU's Kennedy Large suffered an injury.

Cassandra Awatt tossed in 14 points and Abby Niehues finished with 10 to spark the Crimson Storm, which needed just 32.8% shooting for the game.

However, the Bison were much worse as they connected on only 25% of their field-goal tries and were only 23.5% from outside the arc.

Mallory Lockhart led OBU with 11 points and Large ended up with nine. Jill Leslie was the Bison's top rebounder with nine.

SNU owned a 45-39 rebounding advantage as each team nabbed 17 on the offensive end. The Crimson Storm had two more turnovers than the Bison, 17-15.

OBU actually opened a 14-7 lead after one quarter, but SNU outscored the Bison 20-11 in the second quarter in claiming a slim 27-25 edge. The Crimson Storm then went on a 16-7 run through the third quarter to take control.

The next action for OBU will be Thursday at home against Arkansas-Monticello at 5:30 p.m. The Bison are also home with Southern Arkansas on Saturday at 1 p.m.

