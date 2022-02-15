Child sexual abuse charges stem from October incident at 41-year-old man's Addison home

A Steuben County grand jury has returned a 19-count indictment, including six felonies, against an Addison man, accusing him of sexual abuse, promoting sexual performance by a child and reckless endangerment in connection to alleged incidents at his home last fall.

Ryan Chase, 41, was arrested Monday on the sealed grand jury indictment, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

Baker said the charges are based on events which happened in and around Oct. 30-31 at Chase’s home in the village of Addison.

The indictment alleges Chase provided alcohol to five people who were under the legal drinking age, subjected a 15-year-old to sexual contact and twice promoted a performance that included sexual conduct by a child under 16.

The felony counts include:

First-degree sexual abuse

Promoting sexual performance by a child

First-degree reckless endangerment

Tampering with physical evidence

Use of a child in a sexual performance (two counts)

The misdemeanor counts include:

Third-degree sexual abuse

Unlawfully dealing with a child (five counts)

Endangering the welfare of a child (seven counts)

Chase pleaded not guilty during a county court arraignment Monday. Steuben County Court Judge Chauncey Watches served Chase with eight orders of protection and set bail at $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.

The case was adjourned for motions. Chase's next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

