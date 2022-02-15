Teen fatally shot on Pardee Street in Rochester

A teenager was fatally shot on Pardee Street in Rochester Monday night.

Capt. Steven Swetman of the Rochester Police Department said that emergency responders were called to Pardee Street, near Joseph Avenue, after it was reported that a man was shot in the area around 7:15 p.m.

New York State Police, who arrived on scene first, saw several men carrying Dayquan Williams, 18, to the street from the rear of 56 Pardee St, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Williams was shot at least once in the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death marks the sixth in Rochester so far in 2022.

Umbrino said that Williams' death "is likely connected to the drug sales occurring on the street" and inside two vacant houses at 56 and 59 Pardee Street that are often used to store and sell marijuana and other drugs. Sales occur from both inside and out front of these two locations.

Police said that Williams was shot while standing in front of 56 Pardee and ran to the rear of the house after he was shot.

The men who carried Williams to the road fled when troopers arrived at the scene. Umbrino said that officers do not believe that any of the young men who carried Williams were suspects in the shooting, but rather were friends of Williams who may have knowledge about the fatal encounter.

On Tuesday afternoon, nearly 20 hours after the homicide, a 34-year-old Rochester man was shot at least once in the lower body on Pardee Street around 2:25 p.m., Swetman said. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Swetman said that it was not yet known whether Tuesday's shooting was connected to Monday's homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information about either shooting or drug sales on Pardee Street to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Teen fatally shot on Pardee Street in Rochester