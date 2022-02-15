ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky at Tennessee odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
 2 days ago
The No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats (21-4, 10-2 SEC) will visit Thompson–Boling Arena to take on the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 9-3) Tuesday. Below, we look at the Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Wildcats are coming into this battle with a 6-game win streak. Their last loss was 80-71 at Auburn Jan. 22. The streak includes victories over at No. 6 Kansas and at Alabama – both as underdogs.

Kentucky is led by G Sahvir Wheeler and F Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game. The Wildcats average 81.3 points per game and are 5-3 on the road.

The Volunteers have yet to lose at home, posting a perfect 13-0 record. Tennessee has been the better covering team of the two, sitting at 14-10 against the spread (ATS), while Kentucky is 12-13 ATS.

The Vols have covered 5 of their last 8. They’re 7-2 straight up over their last 9, losing at Kentucky 107-79 Jan. 15 and at No. 20 Texas 52-51 Jan. 29. They’re led by G Kennedy Chandler and G Santiago Vescovi.

Kentucky at Tennessee odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Kentucky +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Tennessee -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Kentucky +1.5 (-107) | Tennessee -1.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 140.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Kentucky at Tennessee odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Kentucky 74, Tennessee 70

BET KENTUCKY (+110).

Kentucky destroyed Tennessee in round 1 behind G TyTy Washington’s game-high 28 points.

Washington’s status for Tuesday’s contest is unknown due to a lower-leg injury suffered Saturday against Florida. This line seems to have it baked in that he’ll miss the game and that does seem like the more likely side.

The Wildcats just have too much size for the Volunteers.

Tshiebwe only scored 9 points in the first matchup against Tennessee, a team whose leading rebounder stands 6-foot-6, G Josiah-Jordan James. If Washington sits, James will have more involvement offensively.

Kentucky has also played very well on the road recently. In the win at Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse, Washington only scored 2 points for the ‘Cats.

Tennessee has the talent and playmaking to compete, but the Wildcats should be able to overpower the Vols, especially considering Tennessee ranks 105th in opponents’ field-goal percentage.

PASS.

I find the value in the money line here. Also, the Wildcats haven’t had a game decided by 1 point so far this season.

LEAN to the OVER 140.5 (-107).

This total is 1 point lower since the two teams combined for 186 in Lexington on Jan. 15.

The Vols are averaging 74.4 points per game this season and are led by 5 players all scoring 8 or more points per game. They’ve topped 70 points in 4 straight.

Kentucky’s offense has been unstoppable this season as well. The Wildcats have topped 70 in 5 of their last 6 and hit 80 in 3 of them. The Wildcats are 12-13 O/U this season, while the Vols are 11-13 O/U.

