Corvallis, OR

Colorado at Oregon State odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
 4 days ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (15-9, 7-7 Pac-12) visit Gill Coliseum in Corvallis for a Tuesday night battle against the Oregon State Beavers (3-19, 1-11). Tip time is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Colorado vs. Oregon State odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Colorado enters off wins over the Beavers (Feb. 5) and Utah Utes (Saturday). An average-shooting Buffaloes squad knocked down 54.3% of its shots over the twin wins. The victory over Oregon State was a boat race. It took Colorado all of three-and-a-half minutes to open a 10-point lead and it led by as many as 35 in the second half before closing out the Beavers 86-63.

The Beavers have lost nine straight, yielding 78.8 points per game (PPG) along the way. For the season, Oregon State ranks 318th in the nation in coughing up 75.0 PPG. The Beavers rank as bottom 75 nationally in field-goal defense and defensive rebounding.

Colorado at Oregon State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 10:38 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Colorado -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Oregon State +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Colorado -4.5 (-105) | Oregon State +4.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 137.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Colorado at Oregon State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Colorado 71, Oregon State 66

The last time Colorado went on the road after a home stretch, the Buffs upset the Oregon Ducks in Eugene. CU is a rare team in between the Pac-12 haves and have-nots.

Rebounding, defense, distance shooting, and free-throw rate: The check marks in the CU column are significant.

Peg COLORADO (-200) as having a bit of value.

The Beavers are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games as underdogs.

In recent games it should win or be close in, Colorado has done a solid job closing strong.

TAKE THE BUFFALOES -4.5 (-105).

Signals here crisscross. A PASS is suggested.

