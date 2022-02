A KXAN investigation found Texas patients aren't getting all the information they need about some doctors' histories. Our team searched through thousands of disciplinary records, spanning more than a dozen states, to discover some physicians are coming to Texas to leave their pasts behind. Texas patients wishing to research their doctors ahead of time may find incomplete, inaccurate disciplinary action records — information that is easily accessible in other states. KXAN compares Texas' process to North Carolina's to see what's working there and the changes Texas could make.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO