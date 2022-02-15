ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic says he will skip tournaments rather than get the COVID vaccine

By Bill Chappell
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRkOK_0eF9DJtW00
Savo Prelevic / AFP via Getty Images Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, right, walks surrounded by fans as he arrives for a ceremony in the coastal city of Budva, Montenegro, on Jan. 28. In a new interview, he says he'd rather skip tournaments like the French Open than get the COVID vaccine.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic says he won't be getting vaccinated against COVID-19, even if it means he can't play in Grand Slam tournaments this year. But Djokovic also says that his decision is entirely personal and that he shouldn't be lumped in with anti-vaccination activists.

"I understand the consequences of my decision" not to be vaccinated, Djokovic said in an interview with the BBC that was released on Tuesday.

Noting the global nature of his sport, with tournaments held in numerous countries throughout the year, Djokovic said he knows his decision to refuse the vaccine means he can't travel to most tournaments.

"That is the price that I'm willing to pay," he said.

Djokovic said he made his decision based on his status as "an elite professional athlete," one who is very concerned about anything he consumes, from water to food and supplements. But he said he'll keep an open mind about getting the COVID vaccine in the future, adding that it's wrong to consider him an ally of the anti-vax movement.

"I was never against vaccination," Djokovic said, adding that he knows the vaccination effort is an important part of the fight to end the pandemic.

Djokovic has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a mark he shares with Roger Federer. The two had been tied with Rafael Nadal, who now owns 21 championships after winning the Australian Open last month. Djokovic had hoped to win that title — but he was deported from Australia over his vaccination status.

In the BBC interview, Djokovic didn't go into deep detail about the events leading up to his trip to Australia, other than to say he hadn't intended to mislead anyone.

"I was really sad and disappointed with the way it all ended for me in Australia," he said. "It wasn't easy."

The world No. 1 men's player also confirmed that he's willing to skip the French Open in late spring and Wimbledon in the summer, if his vaccination status keeps him from traveling or competing.

When asked to explain his reasoning, the Serbian star said, "Because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

Despite those views, Djokovic said he's not part of the anti-vax movement. He said he believes that "everyone has the right to choose to act or say whatever they feel is appropriate for them."

"I have never said that I'm part of that movement," he added, calling it an unfortunate misconception that he was aligned with anti-vaccine activists.

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Pam Shriver: Fact that Djokovic doesn’t trust vaccines, it does lead a lot of people

Pam Shriver believes that Novak Djokovic's decision to get vaccinated could create much bigger problems, given that the Serbian tennis player is a role model for many in the world. “I hope that the right trusted person, who is an expert in science and medicine, probably would have to be a Serbian, can sit him down and show him, and walk him through all of the steps that make the science and the medicine trustworthy and safe to put in his body."
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic: Tennis star’s diet revealed after influencing decision over Covid vaccine

Novak Djokovic maintains he has “always been a great student of wellness, wellbeing, health, nutrition” after reiterating his stance over refusing to be vaccinated for Covid-19.The Serbian admits he could change his mind in the future after being deported from Australia after a row surrounding an exemption for the Covid vaccine.But the 34-year-old’s decision has been partly influenced by previous lifestyle changes surrounding his diet and sleeping patterns, meaning he is ready to miss more Grand Slams this year in order to remain loyal to his principles. It was a life-changing moment. Djokovic was in Croatia in the summer...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

‘It’s terrible for tennis!’ Pam Shriver SLAMS Novak Djokovic for taking an Anti-Vaccine stand

In an exclusive interview with BBC, World No.1 Novak Djokovic clarified his vaccination stand once again and spoke for the first time after getting deported from Australia for not complying with the country’s rules. Djokovic spoke in length about why he feels vaccination shouldn’t be imposed on anyone and even said that he is ready to miss tournaments in the future but made it clear that he won’t get vaccinated.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
defector.com

Novak Djokovic Gives Up The Game

Novak Djokovic sat down for a brief interview this week with the BBC, in which he addressed his decision not to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which recently cost him a chance at competing in the Australian Open. So let’s see what this big goof had to say. Djokovic is...
TENNIS
CBS News

Djokovic says he'll skip French Open and Wimbledon if he has to get vaccinated to take part, calls it "price that I am willing to pay"

London — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player also is still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#French
SB Nation

Novak Djokovic is willing to keep missing Grand Slams if he has to be vaccinated

Novak Djokovic missed the Australian Open after the government forced him to leave after being dishonest about his prior Covid status and attempting to enter the country on a questionable medical exemption. Now he’s prepared to miss more tennis Grand Slams if it means he doesn’t have to get the vaccine.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Novak Djokovic willing to skip French Open and Wimbledon over his vaccine stance, he tells BBC in on-camera interview

In an on-camera interview with the BBC, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic said he is willing to skip playing in the French Open or Wimbledon because of his vaccination stance. Djokovic became embroiled in controversy earlier this year after attempting to enter Australia without a valid vaccination exemption.`The 20-time grand slam champion was later deported, missing out on an opportunity to play in the Australian Open.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'I think Roger Federer is the one who has achieved...', says top coach

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been the symbols of men's tennis in the modern era. The Big 3 have reached heights that were unexplored prior to their arrival, as well as rewriting the record book. Thanks to the success achieved at the Australian Open 2022, the Spaniard has overtaken his eternal rivals in the all-time Grand Slam ranking.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘keeping mind open’ about being vaccinated in future

Novak Djokovic is “keeping his mind open” about the possibility of getting a Covid vaccine in the future.The Serbian has been engaged in a row over his vaccine status this year, which resulted in his deportation from Australia last month after the government cancelled his visa ahead of the Australian Open.Djokovic insists he is not part of the anti-vax movement, but maintained he is prepared to miss the French Open and Wimbledon over his “principles”.But the 34-year-old did not rule out getting the Covid-19 jab to pave the way for his future involvement in several tournaments around the world.Djokovic...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'You don’t want to play Novak Djokovic because...', says former ATP ace

Novak Djokovic has finally come out of the closet. And he even said he was willing to give up tennis, and everything he has accumulated over the course of his career, rather than get vaccinated. The Serbian tennis player, forced to abandon the Australian throne in surreal circumstances, confessed this in the course of a long interview released exclusively to the BBC.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic's darkest moment

The world of tennis and the vaccine issue: in the last two months these two topics have been closely related and more and more tournaments ask for a vaccine certificate for participation in the tournament. Total chaos broke out in Australia with the situation for world number one Novak Djokovic, first invited through an exemption and then banned from the country and consequently from the tournament after a long battle.
TENNIS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy