Water Polo – From Coronado to Ghana, West Africa (video)
Born and raised in Coronado, Asante Sefa-Boakye is pursuing a unique dream inspired by his years playing water polo in high school. His vision is to create a team in his ancestral homeland of Ghana that makes it to the Olympics.
Brad Willis has this Coronado Story:
If video doesn’t play, you can watch it on Facebook here .
Learn more here: blackstarpolo.org
