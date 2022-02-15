ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Water Polo – From Coronado to Ghana, West Africa (video)

By Brad Willis
 2 days ago

Born and raised in Coronado, Asante Sefa-Boakye is pursuing a unique dream inspired by his years playing water polo in high school. His vision is to create a team in his ancestral homeland of Ghana that makes it to the Olympics.

Brad Willis has this Coronado Story:

Learn more here: blackstarpolo.org

